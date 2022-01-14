Cageside Seats: The Podcast!, Episode 1

It’s the very first episode of Cageside Seats’ new weekly podcast — Cageside Seats: The Podcast! — with hosts Stella Cheeks and Marcus Benjamin. They don’t have a clever name, but they do have great opinions!

This week, Marcus & Stella touch on everything from Brody King’s AEW debut to whether or not WWE has any Royal Rumble surprises left after making several splashy reveals (Please don’t be Ronda. Please don’t be Ronda).

Plus, Stella’s hot take to end all hot takes!

Listen here:

Want to be a part of the show? Send in your questions, comments and audio recordings to CagesideSocials@gmail.com and you may be featured in next week’s episode.

You don’t have to wait until next week to join the conversation, however. Pop into the comments and hit us with your Royal Rumble thoughts, your NXT 2.0 gripes, your AEW faction fantasy booking, and of course, the “wrestling hill you’ll die on.”