Tweets of the Week: CM Punk’s message for Samoa Joe, Darby Allin’s flaming couch, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for some Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll start with CM Punk reminiscing about the past. Samoa Joe was one of Punk’s greatest opponents, and Punk is still agitated about losing to him.

Since Dynamite took place close to home, Darby Allin took advantage of his extra time by jumping over a burning couch.

Being world champ comes with sweet perks, like this slick ride for Hangman Page.

As Drew McIntyre requests, caption this. It will be tough to beat Baron Corbin’s reply, “That wasn’t a fart….”

Taya Valkyrie has the Christmas spirit.

Danhausen found an everlasting supply of teeth.

Miro’s parrot looks looks like a dog.

MJF fears no mean tweets when with his pretty kitty.

Rick Boogs knows there is no easy way out.

Sammy Guevara’s vlog crew likes to groove.

Jake Hager has a special outfit when it is time for fireworks.

Scarlett Bordeaux achieved an impressive accomplishment in the past two years without ever wrestling.

Matt Cardona had a rough night.

We’ll close with a travel montage from Ryback.

Feed him more!

