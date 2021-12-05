Tweets of the Week: CM Punk’s message for Samoa Joe, Darby Allin’s flaming couch, more!

It’s time again for some Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll start with CM Punk reminiscing about the past. Samoa Joe was one of Punk’s greatest opponents, and Punk is still agitated about losing to him.

17 years ago today @SamoaJoe beat me and I just want to say fuck you! I was bleeding and you were putting your feet on the ropes and probably paid off the ref. pic.twitter.com/tTUlr5iOgl — player/coach (@CMPunk) December 4, 2021

Since Dynamite took place close to home, Darby Allin took advantage of his extra time by jumping over a burning couch.

Aew Dynamite tonight in GA.



Show being local gives me time to burn my couch this morning. pic.twitter.com/XFYKvYTuly — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) December 1, 2021

Being world champ comes with sweet perks, like this slick ride for Hangman Page.

the champ will smoke your ass at a light pic.twitter.com/FA7nnC5w36 — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) November 17, 2021

As Drew McIntyre requests, caption this. It will be tough to beat Baron Corbin’s reply, “That wasn’t a fart….”

Taya Valkyrie has the Christmas spirit.

Danhausen found an everlasting supply of teeth.

Miro’s parrot looks looks like a dog.

MJF fears no mean tweets when with his pretty kitty.

Me reading mean tweets. pic.twitter.com/fFNn0D0Ghc — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 3, 2021

Rick Boogs knows there is no easy way out.

Sammy Guevara’s vlog crew likes to groove.

Jake Hager has a special outfit when it is time for fireworks.

Scarlett Bordeaux achieved an impressive accomplishment in the past two years without ever wrestling.

Hey, 3 action figures in less than 2 years with no matches isn’t too shabby… https://t.co/yldoofdPOE — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) December 1, 2021

Matt Cardona had a rough night.

THE @WrestleCade SCREWJOB! I lost a handicapped match to @TheLethalJay AND Black Machismo…THEN @RealJeffJarrett attacked me with a guitar! pic.twitter.com/AyqLCHieXp — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) November 28, 2021

We’ll close with a travel montage from Ryback.

Feed him more!