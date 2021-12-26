Tweets of the Week: Matt Cardona serious about desserts, Miro & Lana in the Matrix, more!

It’s time again for some Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Matt Cardona takes his desserts serious. So serious that he planned to piledrive Chelsea Green for not delivering the goods well enough.

Miro and Lana attended the Matrix premiere, and they fit right in as movie characters.

Miro and Lana both posted more photos from the event on Instagram (here and here).

Brandi Rhodes caught Cody Rhodes flexing. I’d think to think Cody was trying to impress his pooch, Pharaoh.

All dressed up for An @AEW Christmas #AEWRampage tonight 9pm ET pic.twitter.com/tQINDRBs7n — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) December 26, 2021

BOOGS!

Nick Comoroto should hang out with BOOGS to improve his grunt game.

Hikaru Shida has a new Christmas hobby.

Tay Conti dressed up with Sammy Guevara’s vlog crew, but it looks more than S&M instead of jolly cheer.

Taya and John Morrison enjoy dressing up their furry pals in seasonal costumes.

For those missing snowfall, allow Shinsuke Nakamura to take you on a train ride.

Stu Bennett has a great excuse for a lie about gift-giving.

We’ll close with a flashback Christmas video from the AirPod God, Richard Holliday.

May the holidays treat better than Holliday would.