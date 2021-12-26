Tweets of the Week: Matt Cardona serious about desserts, Miro & Lana in the Matrix, more!

It’s time again for some Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.
Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.
Matt Cardona takes his desserts serious. So serious that he planned to piledrive Chelsea Green for not delivering the goods well enough.
Miro and Lana attended the Matrix premiere, and they fit right in as movie characters.
The Matrix premiere has been redeemed. @warnerbros pic.twitter.com/ySZKhkmKHP— Miro (@ToBeMiro) December 20, 2021
Miro and Lana both posted more photos from the event on Instagram (here and here).
Brandi Rhodes caught Cody Rhodes flexing. I’d think to think Cody was trying to impress his pooch, Pharaoh.
All dressed up for An @AEW Christmas #AEWRampage tonight 9pm ET pic.twitter.com/tQINDRBs7n— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) December 26, 2021
BOOGS!
Nick Comoroto should hang out with BOOGS to improve his grunt game.
Pinching logs #Freakbeast pic.twitter.com/1eAjIA5irf— Nick Comoroto (@Mr_Freakbeast) December 20, 2021
Hikaru Shida has a new Christmas hobby.
#Chrismas2021 #HolyShida pic.twitter.com/4jVsEbDYm2— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) December 25, 2021
Tay Conti dressed up with Sammy Guevara’s vlog crew, but it looks more than S&M instead of jolly cheer.
Taya and John Morrison enjoy dressing up their furry pals in seasonal costumes.
Christmas throwback of me and my brother @Bows_Malone!!! @thetayavalkyrie @TheRealMorrison pic.twitter.com/GU0bLSEAlt— Prince Presley (@The_Prince_P) December 16, 2021
For those missing snowfall, allow Shinsuke Nakamura to take you on a train ride.
Stu Bennett has a great excuse for a lie about gift-giving.
The #Christmas gift you didn’t know you needed - myself, @WWEGraves and @StuBennett on an all NEW @AfterTheBellWWE available right NOW on @Spotify #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Wk1uxKieZv— Vic Joseph (@VicJosephWWE) December 25, 2021
We’ll close with a flashback Christmas video from the AirPod God, Richard Holliday.
Merry Christmas. #HappyHollidays pic.twitter.com/GaGMo0DLlQ— Richard Holliday (@MostMarketable) December 16, 2020
May the holidays treat better than Holliday would.
Loading comments...