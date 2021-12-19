 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tweets of the Week: Steve Austin birthday celebration, Hook in a video game, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for some Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Steve Austin turned 57 years old. He celebrated the best way possible.

Stop the presses. Hook is now immortalized as a playable video game character in Fire Pro Wrestling.

BOOGS!

ROH women’s champ Rok-C had quite the reaction after being followed on Twitter by Renee Paquette.

Prince Presley is having a rough time since Taya Valkyrie (aka Franky Monet) was released from NXT.

Feline in a box.

The price is right for Mojo Rawley.

Luchadores know how to live the high life. I really hope this is Dralistico’s actual home.

Brian Cage and Will Hobbs both have funny facial expressions in this photo. It is like a piece of scandalous art.

Miro’s god is playing tricks on him again. His sneaker must be redeemed.

We’ll close with ridiculousness from Japan. Clip courtesy of Sir Lariato.

The craziest thing in that video was Road Warrior Hawk hanging out on the apron. What a rush!

