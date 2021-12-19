Tweets of the Week: Steve Austin birthday celebration, Hook in a video game, more!

It’s time again for some Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Steve Austin turned 57 years old. He celebrated the best way possible.

Stop the presses. Hook is now immortalized as a playable video game character in Fire Pro Wrestling.

BOOGS!

ROH women’s champ Rok-C had quite the reaction after being followed on Twitter by Renee Paquette.

Ok @ReneePaquette follows me now and I have absolutely zero shame saying I almost peed my pants thanks — Rok-C (@TheRokC_) December 14, 2021

Prince Presley is having a rough time since Taya Valkyrie (aka Franky Monet) was released from NXT.

I’ve been very silent since my release from WWE. I’m heartbroken because I won’t get my weekly bacon bits deposit. Will have a formal statement soon. Thank you for all the messages of support, one love! ❤️ — Prince Presley (@The_Prince_P) December 14, 2021

Feline in a box.

Christmas shopping has 2pawz like… pic.twitter.com/fcArYArV6Q — Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 19, 2021

The price is right for Mojo Rawley.

Luchadores know how to live the high life. I really hope this is Dralistico’s actual home.

Brindemos por qué estamos vivos y muchos proyectos y nuevas metas saludos a todos mis dralifans y a los heaters también no pasa nada pic.twitter.com/iizycoQ5JJ — Dralisticooficial (@cmll_mistico) December 15, 2021

Brian Cage and Will Hobbs both have funny facial expressions in this photo. It is like a piece of scandalous art.

Miro’s god is playing tricks on him again. His sneaker must be redeemed.

We’ll close with ridiculousness from Japan. Clip courtesy of Sir Lariato.

The craziest thing in that video was Road Warrior Hawk hanging out on the apron. What a rush!