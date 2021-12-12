Tweets of the Week: Corey Graves’ dining request for Carmella, OBD’s whiskey sauce, more!

It’s time again for some Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

I hope you’re not hungry, because these first few posts may work up an appetite. Carmella had the urge to dine on Wendy’s, so Corey Graves had a request.

Carmella obliged by eating a burger in her underwear. Graves commented that it was a top 5 moment in his life.

What’s a good way to wash down a meal? Whiskey sauce! ODB is your hook-up. Watch until the end.

Ryback is taking Feed Me More to whole new levels.

The Big Guy is watching video of himself eating while he’s eating. That man is a content genius.

Tay Conti is in the Christmas spirit.

So are new ROH world champ Jonathan Gresham, Jordynne Grace, and their furry friends.

Happy holidays from my family to yours!



❤ pic.twitter.com/AX6hdFPL73 — G R E S H A M (@TheJonGresham) December 9, 2021

FTR has been causing waves in tag team feuds across several promotions. The latest was with the Briscoes in ROH at Final Battle. It’s not always a fuss though. One team FTR doesn’t mind is the IInspiration.

The Varsity Blonds had a rough week. First, Brian Pillman Jr. was kicked in the teeth on Dynamite. If that wasn’t bad enough, AEW’s resident dentist refused an appointment.

Later that night, Malakai Black spit black mist into Julia Hart’s face. Not only did it traumatize Julia but also her 7-year-old sister.

My 7 year old sister called me last night crying because of what Malakai did to me. — J U L I A (@TheJuliaHart) December 10, 2021

The Rock was recently immortalized in the Fortnite video game. He’s been featured in video games for a long time.

How we saw The Rock vs how kids today see him pic.twitter.com/JSPAUWas7m — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) December 5, 2021

You might think the character on the left is a terrible representation of The Rock. It actually turns out to be a spitting image of him as a kid, as seen in this photo with Ric Flair.

There’s No Bigger Word In The World Than The Word Respect! You Looked Up To Me As A Kid, And I Continuously Look Up To You! WOOOOO! #ThrowbackThurday @TheRock pic.twitter.com/sxOTxwShp6 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 2, 2021

Before Darby Allin was leaping over a burning couch, he was riding it for grass surfing.

Full day in the life before an AEW Dynamite airs tonight! pic.twitter.com/KhjEiEu1EO — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) December 6, 2021

BOOGS!

Last on the list is Scarlett Bordeaux striking it rich.

Today at a signing, a fan bought my empty peppermint mocha Starbucks cup for $50.



And mom said modeling on Instagram would never get me anywhere… — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) December 9, 2021

You know you’ve made it when people want to buy your garbage. — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) December 9, 2021

Anybody want to buy my garbage?