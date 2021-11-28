 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tweets of the Week: Renee Paquette cooks a feast, Xavier Woods & Drew McIntyre facials, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

It’s time again for some Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving week without some food posts. Renee Paquette took a page out of her own cookbook to make mashed potatoes. Of course, she picked a perfect choice of song.

Renee also baked a scrumptious pie.

Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre prepared by getting facials and eating chocolate in their newly found free time.

Killer Kross is having a joyous time with family.

Josh Alexander may be the Walking Weapon, but he is no match for a kick to the groin.

Presented without comment.

Tay Conti was dancing with friends until 5 gave her the business. Sammy Guevara and Griff Garrison didn’t seem to care.

Brandi Rhodes is thankful for her baby. I’m thankful for the comical twist ending in her message.

Carmella put up a repeat from two years ago, but it is so good that I have to share again.

Challenge of the week is to clip this audio from BOOGS and use it as your alarm to wake up in the morning. Any takers?

We’ll close with Richard Holliday doing some amusing heeling. For reference, Chase James is fond of using, “Like a Prayer,” as his entrance song. Post-match, Holliday teased a show of respect.

“Holiday,” is a jamming tune from Madonna, but I’m siding with, “Lucky Star,” as the best. What’s your top pick from Madonna’s song catalog?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...