Tweets of the Week: Renee Paquette cooks a feast, Xavier Woods & Drew McIntyre facials, more!

It’s time again for some Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving week without some food posts. Renee Paquette took a page out of her own cookbook to make mashed potatoes. Of course, she picked a perfect choice of song.

Renee also baked a scrumptious pie.

Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre prepared by getting facials and eating chocolate in their newly found free time.

Killer Kross is having a joyous time with family.

Josh Alexander may be the Walking Weapon, but he is no match for a kick to the groin.

⚡️Officially Retiring⚡️



From wrestling in my living room…



Jett Alexander 1 - Daddy 0



I hope everyone enjoys my pain as much as @JadeChung11 did.



✌️ pic.twitter.com/8G0qdDvmga — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) November 15, 2021

Presented without comment.

Tay Conti was dancing with friends until 5 gave her the business. Sammy Guevara and Griff Garrison didn’t seem to care.

Brandi Rhodes is thankful for her baby. I’m thankful for the comical twist ending in her message.

After 5 months of parenting, I’ll never understand the people that look at their children as anything other than the most amazing gifts in the world. I adore being this little lady’s mom. And I say this after she stuck her fingers too far in her mouth and puked all over me ❤️ — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) November 21, 2021

Carmella put up a repeat from two years ago, but it is so good that I have to share again.

Challenge of the week is to clip this audio from BOOGS and use it as your alarm to wake up in the morning. Any takers?

We’ll close with Richard Holliday doing some amusing heeling. For reference, Chase James is fond of using, “Like a Prayer,” as his entrance song. Post-match, Holliday teased a show of respect.

“Holiday,” is a jamming tune from Madonna, but I’m siding with, “Lucky Star,” as the best. What’s your top pick from Madonna’s song catalog?