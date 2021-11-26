Looking to save a few bucks on a holiday gift for the sports entertainment fan in your life? Been meaning to fill out your collection of shoot interview DVDs, or complete your collection of Young Bucks tees? Just need an excuse to pick up that 24/7 Championship Throw Pillow you’ve had your eye on?

Well, Happy Consumerism Day!

Yep, you’re welcome, world. The United States turned the day after our Thanksgiving into a shopping event (and the pandemic hasn’t stopped it from happening). So if all that gratitude from yesterday didn’t fill the hole in your soul, today you can try to fill it with STUFF... and save a few bucks doing it!

Or, for a less cynical take... Black Friday (which now seems to start in early November and extend through “Cyber Monday” as everybody tries to keep get a leg up on the competition and stay ahead of Amazon and other online-only retailers) is here to give you an opportunity to make somebody’s day by making that perfect gift a little more affordable.

Whatever your motives, here are a few places you can get a discount on various & sundry pro graps goods right now:

WWE Shop has slashed prices up to 75% (the deepest cuts are on weird merch for released talent like Fiend fanny packs and the like, but there are sales on some decent shirts and other stuff, too) and is also offering $5 shipping on orders over $25 & free shipping on orders over $100 with code FREESHIP.

ProWrestlingTees has a blanket deal for all the merch on their site:

As you can see in that graphic, some promotions you’re looking for will probably be less than that “up to” discount. But while the All Elite shirts won’t be half-price, a lot of their other merch is 35 - 50% off at their own shop. New Japan get in on the action with 20% off select items on their site.

Impact’s Shop has 20% off everything while supplies last. ROH tweeted they’re offering 10% off apparel, 50% off all event DVDS, and 50% off all clearance merchandise form through Sunday (Nov. 28). The discounts are already applied on their site.

Our pals over at Homage have 20% off everything today, with some free gifts if you spend $100 or more on their cool, comfortable merch, whether it be WWE-licensed or related to any of your other pop culture obsessions.

Highspots is offering 20% off almost everything (check the site for excluded items), from books to action figures to luchador masks.

Fill in some gaps in your knowledge of Matt Cardona’s post-WWE career and support indie wrestling at SmartMarkVideo and get 25% during their flash sale. And if you’re an action figure broski, there are all manner of deals at Ringside Collectibles if you poke around their site. Their Black Friday list is here.

Read and hear all of Wrestling Observer’s offerings in the original Meltzer for the next month for only $3.99 (deal lasts until 11:59pm ET tonight). If you’re a Wade Keller guy or gal, PW Torch is offering a month for $1.50, or $8.50 off longer subscriptions.

We’ve surely missed some deals out there on the wild, wild web, so share anything we overlooked with your fellow Cagesiders in the comments below and...

Happy holiday purchasing!