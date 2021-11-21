 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tweets of the Week: Carmella wine hack, double dose of BOOGS, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

It’s time again for some Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Carmella is back with more wine tips. Here is a trick to maximize one glass.

BOOGS!

If that didn’t satiate your appetite for Rick Boogs content, then allow him to serenade you with a musical tune.

Braun Strowman is living that pitbull puppy life.

Malcolm Bivens is amping up his workout routine.

Thunder Rosa has beef with Dave LaGreca, so she served him his just desserts.

Salina de la Renta is scheming again.

Jordynne Grace is a powerlifting machine. Based on her singlet, she believes in truth in advertising.

We’ll close with science. If you were ever curious about the robotic process behind filling beer cans, then Steve Austin is your hookup.

I wonder how much it costs to install one of those machines in my home.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...