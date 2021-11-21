Tweets of the Week: Carmella wine hack, double dose of BOOGS, more!

It’s time again for some Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.
Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.
Carmella is back with more wine tips. Here is a trick to maximize one glass.
BOOGS!
If that didn’t satiate your appetite for Rick Boogs content, then allow him to serenade you with a musical tune.
Braun Strowman is living that pitbull puppy life.
Malcolm Bivens is amping up his workout routine.
IVY NILE WORKOUT PLAN. pic.twitter.com/2A0QYAQKy6— Malcolm (@Malcolmvelli) November 16, 2021
Thunder Rosa has beef with Dave LaGreca, so she served him his just desserts.
Look who I ran into …. @davidlagreca1 this is just a little taste of what is going to happen to you and @LaynieLuck this Nov 20 at @SouthernStarBC @BustedOpenRadio @bullyray5150 @GiftofGabSXM pic.twitter.com/zJseFt8pKy— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) November 15, 2021
Salina de la Renta is scheming again.
I could tell you what I’m up …. But I might just have to you @tswplus coming soon pic.twitter.com/CAfPn6wW4Y— Natalia Class (@salinadelarenta) November 15, 2021
Jordynne Grace is a powerlifting machine. Based on her singlet, she believes in truth in advertising.
Best female lifter ✅— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) November 13, 2021
Smashed all my previous meet PRs ✅
New WNPF world champ ✅
980lb total ✅
Finally got to wear this singlet ✅ pic.twitter.com/tL1dTuQc5k
We’ll close with science. If you were ever curious about the robotic process behind filling beer cans, then Steve Austin is your hookup.
I wonder how much it costs to install one of those machines in my home.
