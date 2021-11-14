It’s time again for some Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Jake Hager loves trash day. His enthusiasm is contagious.

Renee Paquette added a new member to the family. Introducing Duke the dog.

Duke is already up to mischief.

Zelina Vega’s mystery guest steals the scene of her Rock impersonation.

File this next one in the ‘what if’ department, courtesy of Beth Phoenix. How would you book her storyline scenario?

Fun Fact: At one of my first gigs as a @WWE extra I pitched a detailed storyline to Michael Hayes to be brought in as Brock Lesnar’s sister. I had ZERO CHILL. pic.twitter.com/OZOH3VgVOe — Beth “Phoenix” Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) November 11, 2021

Carmella’s wine drinking is very relatable, at least to an uncouth person like myself.

Lio Rush gives a whole new meaning to walking the dog.

Cody Rhodes took an action shot of his pooches showing Yeti with fangs and Pharaoh in the blender.

Humberto Carrillo is a banana man.

Angel Garza is a banana hammock man.

For fans of Baron Corbin’s meat, he’s got the happy hookup

Corbin needs a rematch to slap meat with Big E. We need to find out who really has all the meats.