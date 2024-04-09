Collision does its best rating of the year with post-Final Four episode

The numbers are in for the April 6 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Circumstances were interesting for this one, as it was pre-taped — and pre-empted to a late start time (listed as 11:30pm ET, but the show didn’t actually start until closer to midnight) due to TNT’s coverage of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament semi-finals, aka the Final Four. That meant it missed going head-to-head with Night One of WrestleMania XL, which was wrapped up by the time Collision hit screens. But even airing on the same day as a WWE event’s historically not been good for AEW.

They’re not going to argue with the results this time, though. According to Wrestlenomics, Collision was watched by a total audience of 463,000 and did a .15 rating among 18-49 year olds. The total viewership number is only up slightly from Mar. 30’s, but the demo was up 36% week-over-week. It also ties the best number Collision’s done all year in 18-49.

AEW’s lead-in almost certainly contributed to these numbers. While the late Final Four game between UConn and Alabama didn’t do Caitlin Clark numbers, SportsMediaWatch still had it pulling a 3.0 demo rating off 6.4 million viewers on TNT. The post-game show that followed had 2.1 million viewers and 1.1 rating ahead of Collision (both were simulcast on TBS, and obviously did bigger combined numbers on both networks).

Back to their normal timeslot this week, with an extra hour added for the latest Battle of the Belts show. We’ll see how those do. In the meantime, here’s a look at each Collision’s viewership and demo rating since the show premiered:

* Aired on a Friday

For complete results from the latest Collision, check out our live blog here. To read a recap & review of the show, click here.