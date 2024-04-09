Tony Khan explains his decision to air behind-the-scenes All In footage on AEW Dynamite

AEW’s announcement that The Young Bucks will “present backstage footage from All In: London and will discuss it for the first time” on the April 10 Dynamite made a splash in a wrestling weekend otherwise dominated by WWE WrestleMania XL.

Most of the conversation around the news was skeptical or critical of the decision, which will reportedly involve showing Wembley Stadium security video of CM Punk & Jack Perry’s altercation at the PPV last August. It’s rumored to be based on AEW head honcho Tony Khan being upset about Punk, now back with WWE after being fired following the events of All In, sharing his account of the incident (and his unflattering overall assessment of Khan and his promotion) in an interview last week.

Now, the day before we’ll get a look at whatever Khan & company have planned, SI.com’s Justin Barrasso talked to AEW’s owner, president & head of creative about the move.

He confirmed The Bucks’ Matthew & Nicholas Jackson — whose on-screen heel characters incorporate the fact they hold Executive Vice-President titles for AEW, and wink to their own issues with Punk that preceded his run-in with Perry — will show legitimate video from behind-the-scenes at All In. But he still doesn’t saw what that footage is of, nor does he mention Punk or Perry.

Khan does mention the contested All In attendance figures that Punk recently poked fun at, though:

“AEW has a great track record on delivering what we advertise, and it is real footage. The Young Bucks will show backstage footage from All In, the most important event in AEW history–the world record-holder for the most tickets ever sold for any wrestling record, over 81,035 total–and it was an important night backstage, as well.”

He also framed the airing of the video as a business and creative decision:

“The decision is based on putting on the best show for AEW, as well as driving interest for Dynamite and our Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21. This is real-life footage that affected many people, and it will air for the first time on TBS during Dynamite... “The Young Bucks are wrestling for the world tag team championship at AEW Dynasty against longtime rivals FTR. Their rivalry is one of the most significant ever in AEW, and there is a good reason why the Young Bucks are showing this video. “It’s important that the Young Bucks explain the reason why this is relevant going into Dynasty. It should be another must-see part of a great show on Dynamite.”

Based on the attention AEW’s announcement got, Khan is likely right about the footage driving interest in tomorrow’s show. How much of that is from outside the “wrestling bubble” is debatable, as is whether those who tune in to possibly see what happened between Punk & Perry will stick around for the rest of Dynamite... let alone buy a PPV event Punk won’t be on.

It will be tricky to pull off, but it’s possible a good angle could come from the decision. FTR’s Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler are friends with Punk in real life, as Perry is with The Bucks. The Jacksons also planted some seeds for Perry’s return to AEW, and a possible alliance with their current iteration of The Elite, on last Wednesday’s show. The new “Scapegoat” gimmick Perry’s been using in New Japan Pro-Wrestling relies on the events surrounding his altercation with Punk at All In.

But while Khan doesn’t acknowledge it, the belief is his motives also include revealing that Punk’s account of what happened in London is biased or false. Succeeding there will depend entirely on what was caught on tape at Wembley.

We’ll find out more tomorrow, and see how whatever happens on Dynamite impacts AEW’s business moving forward.