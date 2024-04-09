After Wardlow lost to Samoa Joe when challenging for the AEW World Championship, Adam Cole gave the big man a new task in the Undisputed Kingdom. Protect the titles of Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett. Wardlow did just that by running from Philadelphia to Canada on the same night.

Wardlow got his miles in on Friday (Apr. 5, 2024). Taven and Bennett were taken to the limit defending the ROH World Tag Team Championship against the Infantry at Supercard of Honor in Philadelphia, PA. Wardlow rushed into the ring as a surprise to bludgeon Shawn Dean with a clothesline. The Kingdom promptly finished their opponents to retain the title.

The night wasn’t over for Wardlow. He apparently ran over 500 miles from Philly to London, Ontario, Canada to assist Strong in his AEW International Championship eliminator match against London Lightning on Rampage. The underdog was picking up steam for a possible upset when Wardlow stormed in for another crushing clothesline. Strong was swift to capitalize for victory.

Wardlow looks to be here to do the task that Adam Cole assigned to him!



Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@RoderickStrong | @RealWardlow | @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/zGfdQldinP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2024

That was a wild Rick Rude moment for Wardlow, as well as the Kingdom who were there too for Strong’s match. Wardlow traveled across international borders to appear on both shows in the span of roughly 75 minutes, and it looked like he was wearing the same clothes too. Continuity! In reality, the ROH PPV aired live on April 5, while the episode of Rampage was taped on March 30. Nevertheless, it’s always amusing when wrestlers pull the Rick Rude of double duty on two different programs on the same night.

Taven, Bennett, and Wardlow gave their thoughts on the ROH match. The Kingdom were confident that no one will beat them with Wardlow watching their backs.

.@MattTaven & @RealMikeBennett of the Undisputed Kingdom reflect on their #ROH World Tag Team Title defense at #ROHSupercard



Watch the replay of Supercard of Honor exclusively on #HonorClub

▶️ https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/f83aNxdjvR — ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 6, 2024

