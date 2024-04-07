AEW released the latest batch of rankings, and it’s much ado about nothing. Not a lot of movement was expected, however, there is a new #1 in the tag team division.

Let’s take a peak at the AEW rankings for April 6, 2024.

Men

World Champion: Samoa Joe

TNT Champion: Adam Copeland

International Champion: Roderick Strong

Continental Champion: Kazuchika Okada

1. Swerve Strickland

2. Orange Cassidy

3. Will Ospreay

4. Bryan Danielson

5. Eddie Kingston

The top two remain the same. Moxley took a tumble out from #3. Mox’s last singles win in AEW was over Dax Harwood on February 14. Ospreay and Danielson both rose one spot with wins over Will Hobbs and Lance Archer respectively. Kingston slides in at #5 despite not having any wins since losing the Continental Championship to Okada. The Mad King still has a strong singles record at 5-1 for the year in AEW.

As for takeaways, Cassidy should have a case to get another crack at Strong, and the winner of Ospreay versus Danielson should be next in line for a world title shot.

Women

World Champion: Toni Storm

TNT Champion: Julia Hart

1. Thunder Rosa

2. Willow Nightingale

3. Serena Deeb

4. Mariah May

5. Deonna Purrazzo

Thunder cemented her spot at the top by defeating May in a #1 contender bout. May slipped two spots down to #4. Willow moved up one, while Deeb was boosted by two. The Professor’s win over Trish Adora powered that jump. Purrazzo fell one spot.

Deeb looks to have the inside track to challenge for the world title after Dynasty. May still remaining above Purrazzo should be good enough for petty bragging rights to cause a match between the two.

Tag Team

World Champion: vacant

1. Young Bucks

2. FTR

3. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli)

4. Top Flight

5. The Infantry

This division speaks for itself at the top with the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament results, and it sounds like gibberish at the bottom. The Bucks and FTR advanced to the final. Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson have the edge to earn the top spot by beating the previous #1 Best Friends. After Trent Beretta’s violent assault on Orange Cassidy, that duo has been removed for good reason. The BCC hold tight with their strong win over FTR last month. Top Fight and the Infantry are head-scratchers, but it’s not like there are many options. Top Flight can at least justify their spot with a recent win over the previous #4 Ricky Starks & Big Bill Morrissey, even though, they lost to FTR this week. Putting Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo at #5 is scraping the barrel. Sure, they had a great effort in defeat to FTR, but a loss is still a loss. The Infantry also put in top work in ROH this week, however, I’m pretty sure that doesn’t qualify for AEW rankings.

Trios

World Champion: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn

1. Bullet Club Gold

2. Blackpool Combat Club

3. Undisputed Kingdom

4. The Elite

5. House of Black

The only teams that matter here are the scissor boys and the Bang Bang Gang. Everyone else is an afterthought. As for shuffling, the Elite dropped two spots, which caused BCC and Adam Cole’s cronies to rise one apiece.

