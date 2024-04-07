Tony Khan is actually going to air the backstage footage of CM Punk’s altercation with Jack Perry

AEW Dynamite’s ratings have dropped to concerning low points in recent weeks, so I’ve been expecting a teaser for one of Tony Khan’s HUGE ANNOUNCEMENTS to drop any day.

We definitely got something along those lines on this weekend’s (Apr. 6) episode of Collision. Early in the episode, Tony Schiavone said the Young Bucks will have a massive announcement for next week’s Dynamite. It was later clarified that Matthew and Nicholas will “present backstage footage from All In: London and will discuss it for the first time.”

All In: London is the event where CM Punk and Jack Perry had a backstage altercation that led to Punk’s termination from AEW and Perry’s move to NJPW. At the time, there was a report going around that said video footage exists of whatever went down between Punk and Perry.

Given Punk’s Brawl Out history with the Young Bucks and all the NDAs that have kept everyone silent about it, it sure looks like AEW wants fans to think Matthew and Nicholas are going to drop some dirt about Punk on next week’s Dynamite, at least in regards to what happened at All In with Perry.

Punk recently talked all about the Perry incident in an interview with Ariel Helwani and said there are no NDAs in regards to that one, so I think the idea is the Bucks will now present some damning evidence against his side of the story. The Bucks did send a message of support to Perry on this week’s Dynamite, so this would be the next step in potentially exposing Punk as a liar.

For whatever it’s worth, F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez and other outlets are saying this is not another Bucks troll job or bait-and-switch. Tony Khan actually plans to air the Punk/Perry footage on Dynamite:

Yes, Tony is airing the Punk/Jungle Boy footage on Wednesday. It's not a bait and switch. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) April 7, 2024

Well, that’s definitely one way to get those ratings up.

Will you be tuning into Dynamite to see the Young Bucks’ backstage All In footage, Cagesiders?