Saturday night is alright for fighting. AEW Collision (Apr. 6, 2024) emanated from DCU Center in Worcester, MA. The show featured FTR advancing to the tag team title tournament final, Anthony Ogogo returning to join a faction, and more.

Catch up on all the Collision details with top-notch play-by-play from Cain A. Knight.

Top Guys in

FTR is moving on to the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament final after defeating Top Flight. Top Guys in.

Top Flight was a step quicker for much of the bout. FTR relied on veteran savvy to hang in there. That experience was exactly what won them the match. Dante Martin was moving and grooving, then FTR caught him in a wild Shatter Machine to win. I didn’t even know what happened in real time. I had to rewind and watch several replays to absorb it. Martin was tossed into the corner, then he sprang back without really looking. Bold mistake. FTR slyly moved into position to execute their finisher as a surprise.

This was a rocking bout. Top Flight operated on a higher plane. FTR wrestled well, and yet Top Flight made them look old with their speed advantage. It felt like the type of matchup where you can sense Top Flight knocking on the door as a change in guard, but they’re just not quite there. Run it back ten times, and I could see Top Flight picking up the tricks to start winning in the back half.

FTR advances to face the Young Bucks in the final for the vacant AEW World Tag Team Championship at Dynasty on April 21. So, you may be wondering if there was a showdown between FTR and the Bucks to hype the PPV bout. The answer is yes, but it happened later in the show.

After the House of Black handled business in a win over Christopher Daniels, Matt Sydal, and Bryan Keith, Adam Copeland played mind games to attack HoB from behind. The numbers got him, so Mark Briscoe and FTR ran out for the save. As fisticuffs were sparking, the Bucks arrived in the EVP elevator. FTR charged up the ramp to sock it to the Jacksons. That scene closed with Copeland crushing spears, and the heroes standing tall.

You have to love a good donnybrook. This one offered several teases of various feuds to stoke the fire. It wasn’t necessarily big brain TV, but that type of chaos usually results in excitement nonetheless. Mission accomplished here.

Blockbuster acquisition

Chris Jericho and Hook received more than they bargained for when wrestling Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty. LionHook were ambushed after the match by Anthony Ogogo, who joined Shane Taylor Promotions. Commentary described it as a blockbuster acquisition for STP.

The highlight of the match was Hook with an arching suplex to heavyweight Taylor. LionHook had momentum down the stretch, then Jericho applied a Liontamer on Moriarty. Hook came over trying for a Redrum double submission, but Taylor entered the ring. That’s when Hook delivered the delight of popping his hips to suplex Taylor. Jericho sat back to crank the crab and force Moriarty to tap out.

Afterward, Ogogo rushed into the ring throwing pugilistic fists. Hook made leeway swinging back, but STP returned for the numbers advantage. Taylor and Moriarty held up Jericho for a knockout punch from Ogogo. The Olympian stood tall holding the STP banner to make it clear that the duo is now a trio.

Jericho reacted to the incident backstage. El Ocho claimed that 3-on-2 was the challenge they need as a team, then Hook chimed in about a third partner. Enter Katsuyori Shibata communicating with a phone translator gimmick. That trios bout was set for next week.

How is ‘LionHOOK’ feeling after the shocking turn of events after their match against STP?



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@IAmJericho | @730HOOK | @K_Shibata2022 pic.twitter.com/x4pol65zku — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024

The post-match activity was an interesting turn of events. This has me very curious. The concept of Ogogo’s boxing skillset is intriguing by itself, however, I haven’t seen enough of him recently to know how his professional wrestling stacks up. One thing is clear. He throws a mean punch, and that’s good for business. Ogogo only has one loss in his AEW career, which was to Cody Rhodes. I’m high on STP, so hopefully the addition of Ogogo can boost their success on television. They’re going to need it against Jericho, Hook, and Shibata. If AEW wants to make this interesting, then Jericho should take the loss. Otherwise, another defeat by STP could chop out their legs before the Ogogo partnership has time to pick up steam.

Let’s jam through the rest of Collision.

PAC defeated Encore Moore. The Bastard mauled his opponent to finish with the Brutalizer submission. Afterward, PAC called out Kazuchika Okada for a shot at the AEW Continental Championship.

Message has been sent loud and clear!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@BASTARDPAC pic.twitter.com/OjcGT2vHgo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024

PAC got the ball slowly rolling toward a potential PPV bout. It will be interesting to hear Okada’s response. Will he be a fighting champion or claim PAC is not worthy? I kind of hope it is the second option just to see PAC go unhinged at getting into trouble.

Speaking of Okada, AEW aired a hype package for the king among paupers.

The beginning of a new era for #AEW starts with a man by the name of Kazuchika 'The Rainmaker' Okada, alongside our esteemed EVPs Matthew & Nicholas Jackson!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@rainmakerXokada | @youngbucks pic.twitter.com/5NVDdhuRe0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024

House of Black defeated Christopher Daniels, Matt Sydal, & Bryan Keith. The babyfaces had a handful of rallies, but they were no match for Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews. Whenever the good guys surged, the bad guys slapped them back down. Case in point was the finish. Keith surprised Matthews by countering for a roll-up. Matthews responded by delivering a crushing knee strike to set up a pumphandle suplex for victory.

Each member of the House of Black showed their strengths in this showcase bout. It was basically a warm-up for the Dynasty trios contest against Adam Copeland, Mark Briscoe, and Eddie Kingston. Daniels, Sydal, and Keith were given just enough offense not to look like chumps but to also make House of Black look tough.

Yuka Sakazaki defeated Trish Adora. The Magical Girl gained momentum on a spinning slam then finished with a springboard splash. Afterward, Serena Deeb entered on stage to applaud Sakazaki’s efforts.

Sakazaki’s return to AEW was successful. She flashed enough splashy moves to heat up her standing after time away, and she showed toughness to triumph over her larger opponent. Adora wrestled well with suplexes to make Sakazaki earn victory. I figured this win would make Sakazaki good fodder for Julia Hart, but instead Deeb sauntered on stage. That was an unexpected appearance. With Mercedes Moné apparently sticking to the TBS title chase, it would seem that Deeb is being built up to be the next women’s world title challenger. Sounds good to me.

Claudio Castagnoli defeated Butcher. Hoss versus hoss. Claudio was hossier. He took the meat man for a ride on the giant swing and closed with the Neutralizer.

Claudio had fun hot-dogging for the crowd. Butcher had a meat and potatoes performance. He was a good foil to be thrown around by Claudio.

Pentagon defeated Komander. Penta dominated with physicality, then Komander rallied with high flying. Pentagon had zero fear to catch a rope-walking dive for a counter lungblower. A package piledriver finished the main event. Afterward, Adam Copeland arrived on stage for a long-distance staredown in anticipation of defending the TNT Championship against Penta next week.

Lucha libre goodness in the wee hours. Pentagon and Komander strut their stuff with cool moves galore.

Notes: Bryan Danielson chatted with Renee Paquette about his upcoming match against Will Ospreay at Dynasty. For Danielson, wrestling isn’t about proving he is better than anybody else. It is about testing himself to find out if he can be a better version of himself. Ospreay is the test of all tests.

How is Bryan Danielson feeling ahead of his highly anticipated battle against Will Ospreay at #AEWDynasty? Renee Paquette sits down with ‘The American Dragon’ to find out



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@bryandanielson | @reneepaquette pic.twitter.com/cjVK2FMVK0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024

Will Ospreay spoke about his confidence versus Danielson’s grappling base. Ospreay often faced that style in NJPW, and he excelled over there. He views Danielson at the top, and it’s time to prove why he is the best wrestler in the world. It’s the best wrestlers performing where wrestlers wrestle. No other explanation needed.

Will Ospreay sits down with Renee Paquette, sharing his thoughts on his #AEW experience so far and how he’s feeling ahead of his bout against Bryan Danielson!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@willospreay | @reneepaquette pic.twitter.com/KDSTd7gnWU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024

Dustin Rhodes called out Samoa Joe for a world title shot next week. Being a world champion is one thing Rhodes never accomplished in his career. Rhodes understands that Joe has no obligation to accept, but he’s just asking for a chance.

‘The Natural’ Dustin Rhodes throws out a HUGE challenge!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@dustinrhodes pic.twitter.com/LOKaUozDb9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024

Samoa Joe denied access for Dustin Rhodes to receive a world title shot. The champ doesn’t believe Rhodes deserves it, however, he will grant an eliminator match. Joe’s plan is make an example out of Rhodes to anyone who thinks they want to step to the king. There will be consequences and pain for Rhodes.

“There will be consequences; there will be pain.”#AEW World Champion Samoa Joe responds to Dustin Rhodes’ challenge!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/4AMJW5mxL6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024

Rocky Romero challenged Roderick Strong for an eliminator bout. ROCKY! Strong accepted.

Daniel Garcia is inspired by the best wrestlers in the world on the AEW roster. His goal is to insert his name into that conversation.

Daniel Garcia is MOTIVATED, and ready to take on the best of the best, especially with Daddy Magic by his side.



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@garciawrestling | @TheDaddyMagic pic.twitter.com/oVIhIFtNJQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024

Julia Hart has no worries about keeping the TBS Championship from Willow Nightingale or Mercedes Moné. The House always wins.

The Princess of the Black Throne, the Keeper of Secrets, TBS Champion Julia Hart, plans on being the face of TBS forever.



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@TheJuliaHart | @skyebyee pic.twitter.com/k7ay7dan3C — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024

Stud of the Show: Hook

That suplex on Shane Taylor was a larger than life moment.

Shout out to Samoa Joe for oozing badass charisma in his promo.

Match of the Night: FTR vs. Top Flight

Interesting clash in styles for an entertaining chess match.

Grade: B-

A late night show on a long day of professional wrestling still produced worthwhile excitement. There were a lot of unexpected morsels to advance toward future matches.

