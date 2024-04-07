This weekend’s (Apr. 6) episode of AEW Collision featured a tag team match of “Lionheart” Chris Jericho and HOOK going up against Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty.

Shane Taylor never wins on AEW television, so it wasn’t surprising in the slightest when his partner tapped out to the Walls of Jericho to end the match. But things got interesting during LionHOOK’s post-match celebration when Anthony Ogogo hit the ring and ambushed the babyfaces from behind:

Ogogo has been a non-factor on AEW television the last couple years and is probably best remembered for his very regrettable feud with Cody Rhodes in 2021. But the former member of QT Marshall’s The Factory faction is now the newest member of a different heel group: Shane Taylor Promotions (STP). He joined Taylor and Moriarty in draping the STP banner over Jericho’s body after knocking him out with one punch.

Jericho and HOOK need a third man to even the odds against STP, and they’ve already found one in Katsuyori Shibata. It will be Shibata & LionHOOK vs. Shane Taylor Promotions in a trios match next week on Dynamite.

What did you think of Ogogo’s return to AEW, Cagesiders?