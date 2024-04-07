AEW’s tag title tournament final is set with two of the best teams in the world

This weekend’s (Apr. 6) episode of Collision kicked off with a semifinal match in the AEW world tag team championship tournament: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin).

After last week’s upset win over Ricky Starks & Big Bill, Top Flight dominated most of this bout with their incredible speed in the ring. But all it took was one mistake from Dante Martin late in the match on a high risk move, and FTR caught him out of mid-air right into the Shatter Machine for the pin fall win.

That means the final match of the tourney will be an All In rematch between Young Bucks and FTR at the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21. We even got some physicality between the two teams later in the show during a wild brawl that also included Adam Copeland, Mark Briscoe, and House of Black.

Here’s the current lineup for Dynasty.

• Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World championship • Timeless Toni Storm (c) vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World title • Young Bucks vs. FTR for the AEW World Tag Team championship • Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS title • Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay • Adam Copeland, Mark Briscoe & Eddie Kingston vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews & Brody King)

