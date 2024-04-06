AEW Rampage recap & reactions (Apr. 5, 2024): Final Four dance

AEW Rampage (Apr. 5, 2024) emanated from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada. The show featured Daniel Garcia in a Final Four dance, Roderick Strong with an international challenge, and more.

Let’s jump right in with a recap followed by reactions.

Tony Schiavone, Ian Riccaboni, and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary. Bobby Cruise handled ring announcer duties.

Malakai Black vs. Christopher Daniels

Black dropped Daniels early with a knee to the jaw in a sweet striking combo.

Buddy Matthews was ringside peppering cheap shots, even though, Black didn’t need the help. Daniels rallied, but he was unable to execute Angel’s Wings. Black escaped for a brutal leg sweep. Daniels rallied once again for a series of roll-ups. Black popped up to connect on a spinning head kick. Daniels faded to black with his lights turned out.

Malakai Black defeated Christopher Daniels.

Context for the next bout from a social media promo. Roderick Strong was inspired by Kyle O’Reilly’s quest to do it on his own, so he wants to do the same. Strong offered an international challenge to earn a shot at his AEW International Championship.

Roderick Strong vs. London Lightning

Despite Strong saying he would do it alone, he was not alone. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett were ringside. Strong cut a quick promo hyping his eliminator challenge and introducing his local opponent. Strong used ground work for early control, then Lightning caught lightning in a bottle as a plucky underdog to keep Strong on his heels. Taven tried to interfere, so Lightning took him out with a slingshot plancha outside. Boom! Wardlow ran in out of nowhere for a thunderous clothesline. Strong applied a cloverleaf submission for victory. The Undisputed Kingdom celebrated this success and hugged Wardlow.

Roderick Strong defeated London Lightning.

Leyla Hirsch fell short of her goals lately, so she wants to face the best to get back on track. Legit called out Julia Hart for a TBS challenge next week.

Serena Deeb vs. Trish Adora

The Professor put on a clinic of technical wrestling. Adora fired back with a power advantage and sneaky holds of her own. Deeb’s bread and butter for this match was the dragon screw leg whip. Damage was done throughout to finish with a half crab submission.

Serena Deeb defeated Trish Adora.

Julia Hart respectfully accepted Hirsch’s challenge, but it won’t go as Legit plans. The House always wins.

Saraya’s heart was broken by Ruby Soho’s betrayal. Zak Knight promised to take everything from Cool Hand Ang next week. Saraya also accused Alex Marvez of wearing glasses to get a closer look at Harley Cameron’s chest.

Enough talk. It’s time for the main event.

Daniel Garcia vs. Bryan Keith vs. Action Andretti vs. Komander

Final Four elimination match in honor of the NCAA basketball tournament. Keith plotted to work alongside Komander, but the Bounty Hunter turned on the luchador. That tactic backfired when Komander countered into a hurricanrana pin to eliminate Keith.

Komander was the second elimination when Andretti caught him in the air for a torture rack cutter.

Andretti tweaked his knee landing a flying move, so Garcia immediately targeted the joint. Despite the pain, Andretti still took high-flying risks. It was a power move that grounded him. When Andretti lifted Garcia into a torture rack, his knee buckled. Garcia escaped and sent Andretti into the ropes. Andretti bounced back for a handspring, but Garcia caught him for a heel hook submission to win.

Daniel Garcia defeated Action Andretti, Komander, and Bryan Keith.

Grade: B-

Solid skills in the ring, but light on story material.

The main event four-way elimination was enjoyable, however, it’s a disappointment that there was no reward. AEW doesn’t run that style of contest very often, so this one felt like a treat. The winner put in work and deserved a taste of something. Anything. A future title shot, a sack of cash, a new poncho. Just some prize to make the moment more interesting.

The flow of action was exciting with cool moves. Action Andretti’s vertical Falcon Arrow slam was a nice touch to add variation to that maneuver. His torture rack cutter was neat as well. I like how the finish had a story with Andretti hurting his knee. Daniel Garcia was ruthless in quest for victory, as he should be. He wasn’t dirty though. Just a hard-fought competitive win.

Hmm, I’m not a fan of Roderick Strong needing Wardlow’s help in that situation. The Undisputed Kingdom looks weak enough as is, and Strong was the only shining light after beating Orange Cassidy so thoroughly to win the AEW International Championship. The followup for his title reign is outside interference against a random unknown competitor. I don’t mind Strong being pushed by London Lightning, because he was obviously overlooking his opponent. That’s the kind of underdog story prevalent in tournament season. Needing Wardlow’s help is what makes him look weak.

Malakai Black and Serena Deeb showed impressive skill in showcase matches. Black’s striking combos were so sweet. Deeb’s technical wizardry was smooth as silk. Both performances showed their expertise and left me wanting more.

Nigel McGuinness is shining on commentary with his heel wit. It’s even better with the protests from Tony Schiavone and Ian Riccaboni to his illogical double standards. It really gives vibes of the great Bobby Heenan and Gorilla Monsoon. Saraya and Harley Cameron also brought the chuckles with chesty accusations and lustful touching.

