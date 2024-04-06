AEW Collision live results, open thread (April 6, 2024): FTR vs. Top Flight

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision, airing live tonight (April 6) at a special start time of 11:30 pm ET on TNT after the channel’s coverage of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four.

This week’s show was taped after this week’s Dynamite in Worcester, Massachusett at the DCU Center (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag). It will feature FTR and Top Flight in the semi-finals of the Tag Title Tournament, with the winners going on to face The Young Bucks at April 21’s Dynasty PPV for the belts!

Plus, Chris Jericho & HOOK will be in action against Shane Taylor Promotions, we’ll see singles matches pitting Claudio Castagnoli against The Butcher and Penta El Zero M against Komander, PAC will be in action... and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Collision live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW COLLISION RESULTS FOR APRIL 6