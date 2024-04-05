 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Black Taurus reveals new luchador name and mask in ROH

It’s a pretty cool name and mask.

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

Black Taurus is no longer. After becoming a free agent from AAA and TNA, a name change was in the works due to AAA holding rights to the character. The luchador arrived to ROH on the Zero Hour pre-show for Supercard of Honor (Apr. 5, 2024) to reveal his new name and mask.

Introducing The Beast Mortos. His mask is a goblin face with ram horns.

Masked Republic

Mortos was victorious against Blake Christian. The beast turned the tide with an avalanche press slam and finished with a pumphandle piledriver.

Mortos already has a t-shirt for sale.

Taurus had championship success in AAA winning the Latin American Championship and the World Trios Championship. He was also often used as a quality hand on the TV main event scene. In TNA, Taurus never broke through beyond the low-card as a member of Decay.

Share your reaction to the new name and mask for the luchador formerly known as Black Taurus.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats