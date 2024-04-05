Black Taurus reveals new luchador name and mask in ROH

Black Taurus is no longer. After becoming a free agent from AAA and TNA, a name change was in the works due to AAA holding rights to the character. The luchador arrived to ROH on the Zero Hour pre-show for Supercard of Honor (Apr. 5, 2024) to reveal his new name and mask.

Introducing The Beast Mortos. His mask is a goblin face with ram horns.

Mortos was victorious against Blake Christian. The beast turned the tide with an avalanche press slam and finished with a pumphandle piledriver.

Mortos already has a t-shirt for sale.

Debut The Beast Mortos tees now available at @PWTees in the Featured New Arrivals section of the home page.

Great art by @ofthedead209 & Erik Jam. pic.twitter.com/PlFeGLnXj3 — Masked Republic (@maskedrepublic) April 5, 2024

Taurus had championship success in AAA winning the Latin American Championship and the World Trios Championship. He was also often used as a quality hand on the TV main event scene. In TNA, Taurus never broke through beyond the low-card as a member of Decay.

