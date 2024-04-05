Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10 pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The April 5 edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

The main event of tonight’s show is a Final Four elimination match that includes Komander, Bryan Keith, Action Andretti, and Daniel Garcia.

Also on the card: Christopher Daniels vs. Malakai Black, Serena Deeb vs. Trish Adora, Roderick Strong vs. London Lightning, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR APR. 5