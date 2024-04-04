ROH women’s world title contract signing ends in violence

Oh, a contract signing was in the works for the ROH Women’s World Championship? Surely there would be violence. Athena and Hikaru Shida did not disappoint.

Athena and Shida are scheduled to wrestle for the ROH women’s world title at Supercard of Honor on Friday night (Apr. 5, 2024) in Philadelphia, PA. Even though Athena is the forever champ carrying the gold for 482 days and counting, confidence from the Fallen Goddess is on shaky ground. On top of Shida being a three-time AEW women’s world champion, the Shining Samurai also holds a singles win over Athena from 2014 in Shimmer. That was the only time they danced one-on-one in their careers.

This promo is an example of doubt fraying on Athena’s nerves.

Meanwhile, Shida is rearing to go to start a new era at the top of the ROH women’s division.

Fast forward to episode 58 of ROH TV for the contract signing. Athena was flanked by minion Billie Starkz and bestie Lexy Nair to oversee the proceedings. Shida was no dummy. She brought Queen Aminata by her side to even the odds. Aminata has a showdown with Starkz in the tournament final to crown the inaugural ROH women’s television champion.

Athena was anxious despite claiming otherwise. Shida called the champ’s bluff. The Shining Samurai isn’t fooled by false bravado. She is in Athena’s head. Every time Athena closes her eyes, she can see Shida winning the title. Slap! Athena put palm to cheek, and a brouhaha broke out. The end result was Shida suplexing Athena through a table.

The ROH Supercard of Honor lineup currently includes:

ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

ROH Supercard of Honor airs Friday, April 5 at 8 pm ET through the Honor Club subscription.

Are you rooting for Athena or Hikaru Shida to walk out wearing the ROH Women’s World Championship? Who do you predict will be the winner?