Eddie Kingston has good news and bad news for Mark Briscoe

Eddie Kingston is set to fight Mark Briscoe for the ROH World Championship at Supercard of Honor on Friday night (Apr. 5, 2024) in Philadelphia, PA. Despite the match having a special meaning for Briscoe, Kingston had good news and bad news for Dat Boy.

Kingston and Briscoe sat down with Lexy Nair for an interview to promote the title bout. Briscoe started by explaining the special significance of April 5. Jay Briscoe won his first ROH World Championship on that same date eleven years ago in 2013. He knows his brother is looking down on him from heaven. Nothing means more to Mark than winning the world title to make Jay proud.

As for Kingston, he had good news and bad news for Briscoe. The good news is that Kingston is inspired by Mark to bring his best. Kingston is coming off losing the AEW Continental Championship to Kazuchika Okada, and he’s struggling with the urge to drown his sorrows with the bottle. Kingston believes that Mark deserves him at 100% for a match worthy of honoring Jay. For that reason, Kingston is not giving in to his demons. The bad news is that Kingston can not lose. He loves Mark from deep in his heart, but he will not lose, which would mean ruining the happy moment of Mark winning the world title. A loss could be dangerous for the sanity and the sobriety of the Mad King.

This interview session is tense with emotion and respect. It’s not the type of tension typical to hype big-time bouts. The emotion is raw with the aura of Jay in the air and Kingston trying to escape his demons.

Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe speak candidly about the importance of the #ROH World Championship match that takes place tomorrow night at #ROHSupercard of Honor.



Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf@SussexCoChicken | #EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/Og7B5w6MgW — ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 5, 2024

The ROH Supercard of Honor lineup currently includes:

ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Mark Briscoe

Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Mark Briscoe ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

Athena (c) vs. Hikaru Shida ROH World Tag Team Championship: Kingdom (c) vs. Infantry

Kingdom (c) vs. Infantry ROH World Television Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Lee Johnson

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Lee Johnson ROH Women’s World Television Championship: Queen Aminata vs. Billie Starkz

Queen Aminata vs. Billie Starkz Fight Without Honor: Dalton Castle vs. Johnny TV

Dalton Castle vs. Johnny TV Stardom trios: Mina Shirakawa, Maika, & Mei Seira vs. Saya Kamitani, Tam Nakano, & AZM

ROH Supercard of Honor airs Friday, April 5 at 8 pm ET through the Honor Club subscription.

