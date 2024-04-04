Dalton Castle is a peanix in anticipation of destroying John Morrison at ROH PPV

Dalton Castle is less than 24 hours away from finally getting his hands on John Morrison in a Fight Without Honor at ROH Supercard of Honor on Friday night (Apr. 5, 2024) in Philadelphia, PA. Castle cut a raging promo creating a new mythical creature, the peanix.

Castle accused his nemesis of torching everything around him to the ground, particularly losing The Boys to get eaten by a bear. Castle declared with intensity, “Like a peacock phoenix hybrid, I will RISE!!! from the ashes, like a peanix.” Castle is going to destroy John TV. This is a such a perfect hype promo fitting with the wackiness of this feud. Castle’s hatred for Johnny radiates red hot through the screen.

Johnny was cool as can be dishing his side of the promo battle. No place has broken more dreams than Los Angeles. If you’re not TV ready in that city, they will drink your tears. Johnny has lived there his whole life, and he’s made for TV. ROH has always needed guys like Johnny. If he was in ROH five years ago, then the company would still be on television. Johnny is going to prove Castle is not TV ready in the Fight Without Honor.

Did these promos pump you up to rise like a peanix for the Fight Without Honor between Dalton Castle and Johnny TV?

ROH Supercard of Honor airs Friday, April 5 at 8 pm ET through the Honor Club subscription.