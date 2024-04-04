AEW’s Toni Storm returned to Stardom with an interesting message about the Forbidden Door

WrestleMania weekend is always jam-packed with a ton of different shows to keep track of, and that includes today’s Stardom American Dream 2024, which took place at 2300 Arena (better known as the ECW Arena) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

One big news item at this event is that AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm returned to Stardom to give Mariah May flowers and deliver the following speech, where she states how grateful she is for what Stardom has meant for her career. She also works in a joke about ECW star The Sandman:

Toni’s line at the end of her speech is what got the most attention from the crowd, as she directly addressed Mina Shirakawa: “But remember ladies, the Forbidden Door is always open!” Shirakawa happens to be booked for Friday night’s ROH Supercard of Honor, for what it’s worth.

Stardom has new management now that Rossy Ogawa has left the promotion, and AEW President Tony Khan couldn’t be happier about that turn of events. Storm’s scene here is a strong indication that we’ll be seeing plenty of crossover between the two promotions going forward, with the Forbidden Door pay-per-view coming up in late June.

What’s your reaction to Toni Storm’s surprise return to Stardom, Cagesiders?