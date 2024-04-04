AEW Dynamite ties for its lowest rating in years

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Apr. 3) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite netted 752,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating with the 18-49 year old demographic. This is a slight tick up from last week’s viewership of 747K, and steady with last week’s 0.23 rating in the key demo.

Last week, I pointed out that Dynamite had not drawn a rating in the key demo lower than 0.23 since the show was bumped to a Saturday in October 2021. This week’s tie at 0.23 means this episode also drew Dynamite’s lowest rating in years.

The episode kicked off with Adam Copeland making an over-the-top positive speech praising AEW as “where the best wrestle.” Even if Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson try to prove that statement true every time they step in an AEW ring, it’s not translating to an increase in these numbers. In fact, NXT’s 0.20 demo rating this week is now within striking distance of Dynamite.

The good news for AEW is that Dynamite once again finished third place in the cable rankings in the key demo on Wednesday night, only trailing two NBA games.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW Dynamite viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

For complete results and this week’s Dynamite live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.