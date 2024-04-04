Tony Khan completely dodged the question about CM Punk’s criticisms of AEW

AEW President Tony Khan had a call with the media today ahead of Friday night’s ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event.

Just about everyone’s been waiting to hear what Khan had to say in response to CM Punk’s “negative bullshit” comments earlier this week where he stated that Tony is “not a boss” and AEW is “not a real business.”

Not surprisingly, the first question the media had for Khan was about those remarks. Here is how Khan addressed the situation:

“No, I’d prefer not to talk about that. I think I’d really rather focus on the card and Supercard of Honor, but thanks for asking. I do appreciate you asking, and there’s plenty of interesting things we could talk about here. Is there anything else you’d want to talk about?”

Tony’s ‘I appreciate you asking’ shtick has become his go-to tactic when he doesn’t want to answer a question. Punk even made fun of it during this week’s interview with Ariel Helwani, as Khan famously frustrated Helwani back in a 2022 interview where he declined to answer a whole bunch of questions for a good chunk of their 77 minutes together.

I suppose Khan is happy letting Adam Copeland do the indirect talking for him, at least for now.

