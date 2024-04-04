AEW taped this Saturday’s episode of Collision (spoilers here) last night after Dynamite went off the air.

At one point during the taping, Dax Harwood made the following speech to the live crowd that wasn’t meant for the TV broadcast. Here he is telling the audience to pursue what they are passionate about and don’t let anybody take your joy away:

Dax cut a promo on Collision, about You Know What pic.twitter.com/Y9XDF85oCv — A (@itsYDG2) April 4, 2024

“And with it being someone’s dream, with it being all of our dreams, there’s always gonna be...there’s gonna be somebody who tries to strip it down, strip it from you, take it away from you, take your joy away. Don’t let ‘em do it. Don’t let them. I don’t care if they’re in real life. I don’t care if it’s on fake life, social media. I don’t care if it’s in another company. Don’t let anybody strip you of what you love, what you’re passionate about, what you wake up for every single day. I know I talk about it...to the point of annoyance. I have what I perceive to be my god, my wife, my daughter, and professional wrestling, and that’s it. That’s all I got. And AEW affords me that luxury. AEW affords me that life. And now, not only does AEW afford me that life, they afford me to do it with my best friends in front of all you people.”

Given CM Punk’s critical remarks earlier this week about AEW, combined with Adam Copeland’s indirect response to Punk on Dynamite, a lot of people assumed Dax was also referring to Punk in this speech.

That’s not the case at all, as Harwood clarified today on social media:

Try to stay off social media but I read this this morning and I have to respond.



I respect fightful’s reporting, but This is a reach. I was in the ring with 3 great friends, in front of a great crowd, realizing what we had all overcame, and felt emotional. In NO way was… https://t.co/iVCjcIUpCB — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) April 4, 2024

“Try to stay off social media but I read this this morning and I have to respond. I respect fightful’s reporting, but This is a reach. I was in the ring with 3 great friends, in front of a great crowd, realizing what we had all overcame, and felt emotional. In NO way was anything I said about ‘stealing joy’ directed at anyone…much less one of my best friends. Come on now.”

Dax later explained that this kind of rah rah speech is something he’s done quite often in AEW, and Punk was by his side for a bunch of them:

“If I’m the last guy in the ring at the end of the night, I ALWAYS cut a passionate rah rah speech and talk about loving my wife daughter and wrestling in front of the crowd. Done it multiple times with Adam, a TON of times with Punk, and I’ve even done it after ROH tapings. It’s never been a headline before. I guess the timing made it newsworthy.”

I believe what Dax is saying here. I wasn’t even planning to write about his speech when I first saw it this morning because it seemed to be a reach that he was targeting a close friend with these words. Harwood’s clarification makes sense and is enough to convince me that CM Punk’s criticism of AEW had nothing to do with this speech.

