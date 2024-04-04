AEW rolled into DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped Saturday night’s (Apr. 6) episode of Collision.

Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

FTR defeated Top Flight to advance to the final match of the AEW world tag team championship tournament. It will be FTR vs. Young Bucks for the vacated belts at the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view on Apr. 21.

PAC defeated a local jobber and then cut a promo on Kazuchika Okada.

LionHOOK (Chris Jericho & HOOK) defeated Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor. Anthony Ogogo then returned to AEW and assisted Shane Taylor Promotions with a post-match attack on Jericho and HOOK.

House of Black defeated Bryan Keith, Matt Sydal & Christopher Daniels in a trios match. Adam Copeland ran in after the match and was beat down by House of Black, but FTR & Mark Briscoe came out for the save. Young Bucks also came out to join the fray. Ultimately, Copeland & Briscoe took out House of Black while FTR chased off Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

Yuka Sakazaki returned to AEW and defeated Trish Adora. Serena Deeb came out afterwards to set up a future match with Sakazaki.

Claudio Castagnoli defeated The Butcher.

Penta El Zero Miedo defeated Komander in what was described as “the best match on this show.”

