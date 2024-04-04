The Young Bucks sent a message to Jack Perry on Dynamite

Adam Copeland’s show-opening rallying cry wasn’t the only CM Punk-related message sent on the April 3 AEW Dynamite.

Jack Perry’s name came up a lot during Punk’s interview with The MMA Hour’s Ariel Helwani on Monday, with Punk insinuating that the former Jungle Boy was influenced by his friends in The Elite to antagonize him last summer. During the entrance to their match last night. Matthew Jackson of The Young Bucks may have been playing into that when he sent a message to Perry during their entrance, referring to him by the nickname he’s been going by since resurfacing in New Japan Pro-Wrestling earlier this year...

Matthew Jackson: “Yo Scapegoat. I love your work. ”



OMG, JACK PERRY SHOUTOUT ON DYNAMITE FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE AUGUST 2023. LET'S GOOOOOOO. pic.twitter.com/wqqgYhmMs1 — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) April 4, 2024

During their match with Best Friends, Matthew used Perry’s infamous All In pre-show taunt of Punk when he mocked Trent Beretta’s mom Sue...

This is how Young Bucks mocked Sue.



“CRY ME A RIVER” Jack Perry reference #2 on Dynamite tonight.

DUDE, IT'S SO HAPPENING SOON. pic.twitter.com/SbK8rnYawZ — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) April 4, 2024

As the excited captions on those tweets remind us, this could be more than the EVPs latest meta shots at their Brawl Out opponent. Perry wrestles Jon Moxley in a tag match happening in Japan this weekend, then will be back in the United States for NJPW’s Windy City Riot show in Chicago on April 12. Could he be swinging by an episode of AEW television during his trip?

Let us know what you think in the comments below. And on your way down there, check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite in the following playlist:

