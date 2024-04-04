AEW Dynamite recap & reactions (Apr. 3, 2024): Signed in blood

AEW Dynamite (Apr. 3, 2024) emanated from DCU Center in Worcester, MA. The show featured Swerve Strickland signing the world title bout contract in blood, Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson battling hosses, the Young Bucks taunting Trent’s mom, and more.

Catch up on all the details with the excellent play-by-play from Claire Elizabeth.

AEW World Championship contract signing

I love when professional wrestling contract signings erupt in violence, and, boy oh boy, did this one deliver. Samoa Joe met Swerve Strickland in the ring to officially sanction their fight for the AEW World Championship at Dynasty on April 21. The end result was Swerve signing the contract in blood.

Joe signed first without delay. He issued a warning that this won’t be a fairy tail ending for Swerve. The truth will be doom and destruction at Joe’s hands. The champ will beat down Swerve so bad that it will leave emotional scars.

Swerve responded that he dreamed of winning the world title all his life. The history of that moment is bigger than the both of them. Swerve is going to take the title as the keys to the AEW dynasty moving forward.

Tension increased, Joe shoved Swerve, and Swerve punched Joe. Swerve tried to choke Joe with a steel chain, but that Samoan neck was too thick to do any damage. Joe headbutt Swerve onto his ass. Joe wrapped the chain around his fist to violently punch Swerve into a bloody mess. As Joe exited up the ramp, Swerve laughed and signed in blood. If that was all Joe could dish out, then Swerve is confident in taking the gold.

That display of hushed bravado brought Joe back to the ring. Swerve held his arms out as a sacrifice to receive more pain. Joe obliged with a uranage through the table.

Press play and enjoy the ride.

Samoa Joe is ready to give Swerve Strickland EXACTLY what he asked for at #AEWDynasty.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@SamoaJoe | @SwerveConfident pic.twitter.com/WEhcuqKiO1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 4, 2024

And what a ride it is. Woo whee. The bloody signature was a heck of a visual. The trash-talking was intense. Joe is 100% believable as an ass-kicking machine, and he backs it up in the ring. Swerve’s conviction in self-belief makes him a compelling character in this match. We already know what lengths he’ll go to win, and now he is inside Joe’s head with mind games. As much as I believe the direction points to Swerve making history at Dynasty, Joe has been kicking his ass so hard that it makes me wonder if Swerve might be biting off more than he can chew. That’s a good job to create uncertainty.

Let’s jam through the rest of Dynamite.

Celebrate wrestling. Adam Copeland opened the show with an energetic promo about the love of professional wrestling. There was negative press this week (probably referring to CM Punk’s statements), but the TNT Champ wanted to focus on the positive. He proceeded to hype how it is a great time to be a fan with so many options. AEW has pushed the industry into a better environment. With Copeland’s career winding down, he realized AEW was the place to finish. There is a murderer’s row of competition, and he is having a blast.

Adam Copeland wants everyone to celebrate professional wrestling!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@RatedRCopeland pic.twitter.com/SdhQqAvUS8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 4, 2024

Without outside context, delivering this type of promo seemed a little weird. It didn’t have much story purpose. With the outside context, it served as a rallying cry to refocus efforts on just enjoying the AEW experience. Copeland makes plenty of points that I’d like to believe the naysayers can agree with. Through thick and thin, AEW has benefited the business overall. And frankly, Copeland’s passion pumped me up for the rest of show, so it was an effective mood enhancer in that sense.

Later backstage, Pentagon challenged Copeland to a TNT title bout for next week.

NEXT WEEK!

Penta El Zero Miedo issues a challenge to Adam Copeland!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@PENTAELZEROM | @RatedRCope pic.twitter.com/p80mnd6QxQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 4, 2024

Will Ospreay defeated Will Hobbs. The idea of speed versus power was on display within the first ten seconds when Hobbs shoulder blocked Ospreay sailing into the air.

Hobbs also had a marching vertical suplex to smash Ospreay onto steel steps.

In the end, Ospreay rallied to counter a power move for a DDT. The Aerial Assassin added a Sky Twister then closed with the Hidden Blade. Afterward, Hobbs was hot-headed about shaking hands in defeat, so Don Callis had to soothe the situation to prevent escalation.

This was a really fun match. The performances from Ospreay and Hobbs truly felt larger than life, and that’s an element which I love from professional wrestling. It started with Hobbs being so p-p-p-powerful. Some of those strongman moves made me smile in awe, such as the fallaway slam over the commentary table. Ospreay sold into the hard impact by adding a little extra oomph on his end. Ospreay also showed a wide range of facial expressions to demonstrate the predicament he was in. Ospreay did Ospreay things on offense, which is generally awesome in itself. I appreciated how Ospreay finished with urgency. Once he hit that counter DDT, he knew it was the window of opportunity to close and acted accordingly.

This result does bring up a topic of conversation on my mind. I’m curious what the long-term agenda was for Ospreay earning a clean sweep over the Callis Family. In story, they cover it well with the idea that iron sharpens iron to ready Ospreay for his showdown with Bryan Danielson at Dynasty. That’s all well and good, however, I have to believe that there is now no point in teasing any type of breakup between Ospreay and the Callis Family. He already beat each member clean. There is no reason to run it back from a viewer’s perspective, aside from general entertainment inside the ring. I also would have preferred that the Hobbs matchup come at a different point in time, because the result was obvious. There was no way that Ospreay would lose this close to the PPV dream match. With that said, I do feel a little like looking a gift horse in the mouth, because that match was a a jim-dandy.

As Ospreay exited on stage, he crossed paths with Danielson to transition to the next match. Ospreay told his rival to top that. That little statement was a nice way to tie together the two matches within the context of their story. First it was Shibata, now it was hard-hitting hosses.

Bruv...



Bryan Danielson battles Lance Archer NEXT as #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/HaL9rTGA0C — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 4, 2024

Bryan Danielson defeated Lance Archer. Speed versus power again. The Murderhawk Monster mauled the American Dragon often. Archer blocked a suicide dive to goozle Danielson for a chokeslam onto the apron, then the big man picked up a random staffer (named Jim) to slam on top of his opponent. Archer needs a Slam Jim sponsorship.

Lance Archer will use anything at ringside for an advantage!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@BryanDanielson | @LanceHoyt pic.twitter.com/KNAz0CsJAk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 4, 2024

Danielson weathered the storm to chop Archer down with kicks and submissions. The speed advantage came into play for a running knee. Archer was down but not out, so Danielson softened him up with head kicks. Boom. Busaiku knee for victory.

This was another jamming clash to match the style of Ospreay versus Hobbs. Archer was great as the monster. Some big men are just big without striking fear into their opponents. Archer and Hobbs wrestle like straight menaces you don’t want to cross. That aspect worked well for Danielson and Ospreay to make heroic comebacks. Even though both hosses lost, they were so badass that neither loses shine in my eye.

Billy Gunn defeated Jay White. The contest started with a cool camera visual as Daddy Ass stood behind Switchblade in the spotlight. Gunn raged on White as payback.

After having his home invaded by Jay White and the Bang Bang Gang, Daddy Ass didn’t want to wait!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@RealBillyGunn | @JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/cU9XliJMO2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 4, 2024

White served a beatdown from pillar to post through the crowd. Bullet Club Gold had tricks up their sleeve. The Gunns attacked the Acclaimed backstage as shown on the big screen. White tried to capitalize on that distraction for a Blade Runner, however, Billy was no ass. He escaped to counter for a One and Only slam. Billy followed with two Fameassers then exited to grab a chair. The Gunns ran in pleading for mercy. That’s when White struck with a low blow in the referee’s vision for a disqualification. Afterward, the Acclaimed evened the odds, and the Gunns saved White from a double suplex onto the commentary table.

This match was a little long for how lopsided it was. White barely put up a fight and looked like a chump. I like the idea of Billy being so enraged over past story incidents, but he was too dominant here for someone of White’s caliber. The run-ins should get us one step closer to a trios title bout.

Mercedes Moné called her shot. Willow Nightingale poured out her heart for a touching babyface promo prior to challenging Julia Hart for the TBS Championship at Dynasty.

Willow Nightingale is facing off against Julia Hart for the #TBS Championship at #AEWDynasty, but what else does she have on her mind?



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@WillowWrestles | @TheJuliaHart | @CallMeKrisStat | @StokelyHathaway pic.twitter.com/O6U5x7plGL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 4, 2024

The CEO interrupted to inform Willow that she will get the winner at the Double or Nothing PPV on May 26, 2024.

This rollout for Mercedes has been perplexing. The story with Willow is shady. AEW has been slightly teasing a heel turn from Willow, as evidenced by her perturbed expression at Mercedes’ interruption, but I’m not so sure anybody is eager for an evil Willow. In contrast, Mercedes comes off with a diva presence. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. It just feels weird as a different type of babyface together with Willow’s chipperness. And maybe Mercedes won’t turn out to be a babyface with the way she stole Willow’s spotlight after delivering a passionate promo to rally the fans. I suppose a positive could be that I have no idea what’s going to happen next in this story. I just hope it all makes sense, because so far I’m a little stumped.

It is also odd to wait so long for Mercedes’ first match. At least I assume Double or Nothing will be number one. There’s not much point in a warm-up match beforehand. It will be about two and a half months from entering AEW until that title bout. One has to wonder why the delay for so long. On the positive, we know now the plan as opposed to letting the question of when linger much longer.

AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament semifinal: Young Bucks defeated Best Friends. Sue joined Chuck Taylor ringside to cheer for Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta. The finish structured around Trent’s mama. The Best Friends were rocking with a flying stomp Strong Zero combo to Matthew Jackson. Nicholas Jackson saved his brother on the pin. Cassidy punched Nicholas out of the ring and followed for a suicide dive. Sue kissed her son for encouragement, however, Matthew stole the win by catapulting Trent into the exposed turnbuckle and grabbing tights on a roll-up. The Bucks advance to the tournament final at Dynasty.

Afterward, the Best Friends were distraught in defeat. They decided to hug it out, except Trent exploded for a running knee to Cassidy. Oh my!

This match was a job well done at emotional manipulation. The Bucks put forth unlikable antics, such as almost superkicking Sue, to make them worthy of jeers. The kiss from Sue really hammered home the idea that Trent might actually win the big one. Nope. Not tonight. Matthew’s cheating soured what could have been a memorable moment for Trent and Sue. Sweetener to the tea was the Bucks humorously taunting Sue in victory. This all added up to hooking me into the match and getting sucked in for the finish.

OH THE TEMPTATION TO WRITE SOMETHING FINE WORTH IS HIGH RIGHT NOW#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/7HWLsQgtqr — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 4, 2024

As for Trent turning on Cassidy, I did not see that coming. Even though frustration has been brewing for awhile, Trent’s attack still caught me off guard. I’m not so sure this is a breakup of friends but rather fighting like brothers to release the pent-up anger. Time will tell. Either way, they have my curiosity to see what happens next.

Thunder Rosa defeated Mariah May. The winner of #1 versus #2 earns a shot at Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Dynasty. Thunder was aggressive, but May came hard to control a lot of the match. Thunder scored a counter backstabber to set up the Tijuana bomb to win. Thunder chirped at Storm, who was in disbelief.

May’s undefeated streak is over, and this was the right time for it to end. It’s too early to have May challenge Storm, and this loss had value in boosting Thunder to #1 contender status. May wrestled well against top competition, so she doesn’t lose any luster off her star as a developing prospect.

Notes: Chris Jericho explained to Hook why he often has issues with partners and teammates throughout his career. The rules are different at the highest levels of the game. Jericho wasn’t asking for trust. He wanted to start with believing in each other to push out the best. Hook was on board, and he even booked a tag match for them on Collision.

"I'm asking you to believe in me as much as I believe in you"



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@IAmJericho | @730HOOK pic.twitter.com/VJVTZm4tfj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 4, 2024

Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty will be the opponents for LionHook. Ooh, I’m getting tingly thinking about Hook taking Taylor for a ride on the suplex train.

Stud of the Show: Samoa Joe

Joe shedding off that chain choke was pure badassery.

Match of the Night: Will Ospreay vs. Will Hobbs

Great example of speed versus power. That formula will never get old when done right. When executed particularly well, like on this evening, it provides a larger than life appeal.

Grade: A-

A passionate promo to start followed by two bangers and closing with a rowdy contract signing. That’s a full plate of satisfaction right there. Add in a few matches with meaning and some story angles as icing on the cake. Bottom line is that this episode was jammed with fun.

Share your thoughts about Dynamite. How do you rate it? What were your favorite moments from the show?