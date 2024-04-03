Mercedes Moné calls next for Double or Nothing

After winning a TBS title match at Dynasty on last week’s Dynamite, Willow Nightingale was out on the April 3 episode to deliver a passionate promo about her wrestling journey. The applause she got on indies — some of which were right here in Worcester, Massachusetts (cheap pop) — fueled that journey. And the cheers she’s getting these days give her confidence, enough that she’s going to win on April 21 and become the smiling face of TBS.

The good vibes were so strong that even professional hater Stokely Hathaway said Willow is something special.

But before Big Stoke could continue giving Nightingale her flowers, the interview was interrupted by AEW’s new C.E.O.

Mercedes Moné also can’t wait to see what Willow does on PPV in a couple weeks. But whether she or Julia Hart leave St. Louis with the belt, the champ will have to defend their title against Moné at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas at the end of May.

There’s been a fair amount of discussion about why AEW has had Mercedes on the mic instead of in the ring since her Big Business debut. Do they just want to change up the formula for new arrivals? Is she not cleared yet?

Whatever the reason, the wait will be over Memorial Day weekend. And given their history, we’re guessing she’ll be facing Willow Nightingale... but we’ll find out at Dynasty.

