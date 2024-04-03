Best Friends explode after loss to Young Bucks in AEW Tag Title Tournament

March may be in the rearview, but that doesn’t tournament madness is over. But there are only a few slots left on the brackets, and that’s as true in AEW as it is the NCAA.

Just like on the hardwood, the tournament to determine who will follow Sting & Darby Allin as AEW Tag Team champions is down to the semi-finals. One of those happened on the April 3 Dynamite, and pitted The Young Buck against Best Friends’ Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta.

It was a predictably fun match, with Trent’s mom Sue getting involved to slap Matthew Jackson, and Cassidy fighting alone to pop the Worcester, Massachusetts faithful.

Not even a pep talk from Mom could get Beretta a win, though. He charged right into being slingshot-ed into a turnbuckle the elder Buck exposed earlier, and got stacked up to send Matthew & Nicholas Jackson Dynasty on April 21 for a title match with the winner of Collision’s FTR vs. Private Party semi.

But the action wasn’t over.

Trent’s seemed to struggle with Best Friends recent setbacks, and with following OC’s lead in general. When it came time for the group’s customary post-match hug, Beretta did not give the people what they want... unless they want an Orange/Trent feud.

Sign us up. It’s a tried-and-true pro wrestling storyline, and both Cassidy & Beretta can bring it in the ring.

