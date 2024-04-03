Mariah May won’t be getting any kisses from Timeless Toni Storm tonight

She came into the April 3 Dynamite undefeated as an AEW singles wrestler, and fresh off earning a titillating stamp of approval from her hero and mentor, AEW Women’s World champion Timeless Toni Storm.

May continued to channel the Timeless One as she sought to keep her win streak alive and prevent the top ranked Thunder Rosa from securing a title shot at April 21’s Dynasty PPV.

It looked like we might get Storm vs. her #2 ranked doppleganger in St. Louis after a big headbutt from left Rosa prone for Mariah’s May Day finisher. But the La Mera Mera countered into a backstabber, hit a Tijuana Bomb, and earned a chance to reclaim AEW’s top Women’s belt at the PPV.

Storm was stunned as AEW quickly made that match official...

,,, and we now have the following official line-up for Dynasty:

• Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World championship • Timeless Toni Storm (c) vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World title • Young Bucks vs. the winner of FTR vs. Top Flight for the AEW World Tag Team championship • Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS title • Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay • Adam Copeland, Mark Briscoe & Eddie Kingston vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews & Brody King)

