Adam Copeland opens Dynamite with an indirect response to CM Punk

Monday afternoon was probably pretty rough for Team AEW. Eddie Kingston may not give a f*ck (nor Tony Schiavone a sh*t), but listening to CM Punk tell the wrestling world his unflattering take on the company couldn’t have been fun.

It does seem to have rallied the troops though, at least if Adam Copeland’s promo to open the April 3 Dynamite is any indication. The former Edge said he asked for the spot, and acknowledged there’s been a lot of negativity this week, but he wanted to focus on the positive.

The TNT champion listed the various wrestling promotions in the United States and Canada that he “devoured” as a young fan coming up. There was a smattering of boos when Adam mentioned WWF, which he shut down by telling those that jeered they’re “missing the point on this”. He was out to celebrate professional wrestling.

He reminded us about his nine-year, injury-induced retirement and how he had to work to get his career back. And after he did, Copeland says he realized AEW is where he needs to end that career. That’s because of the “murderer’s row of talent” in a roster he’d put up against anyone else’s. He listed off the numerous first-ever match-ups that are available to him in AEW.

Friends in the business tell him it looks like he’s been having fun since joining the company last year, and — while again specifying he’s not knocking anywhere else, and quickly referring to the Hall of Fame-level accomplishments he achieved at his former home — he tells them this is most fun he’s had in his 32 year career.

Adam Copeland wants everyone to celebrate professional wrestling!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@RatedRCopeland pic.twitter.com/SdhQqAvUS8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 4, 2024

And for that, he thanks The Elite, and Cody Rhodes, and Tony Khan. The fact that those guys are pro wrestling fans like him, and like us, should be celebrated:

“AEW has pushed this industry to a better place. AEW has pushed everyone to a better place. It has gotten more people a chance to do what they love for a living, and that should be celebrated! AEW makes pro wrestling better. AEW makes pro wrestling more fun. And AEW is where the best wrestle.”

The last line debuted as AEW’s rallying cry even before Punk’s visit to The MMA Hour, and it make take on added significance now. To prove it, Cope ended his time in the ring by introducing one of Tony Khan’s big free agent signees, Will Ospreay.

It was a strong promo, and coming from someone with the experience to back up its claims. While it was clear to everyone what (and who) inspired it, Copeland stayed positive and sought to uplift his co-workers, AEW’s audience, and everyone in the pro wrestling game.

It played well to the crowd in Massachusetts. We’ll see how it plays to the wrestling world at large moving forward.

