Eddie Kingston is defending his Ring of Honor World title against Mark Briscoe Friday night (April 5) at Supercard of Honor in Philadelphia, which puts him on the media circuit to promote ROH’s WrestleMania weekend offering.

It means he’s one of the first big names in Tony Khan’s employ to field questions about the two big AEW stories that hit on Monday — CM Punk’s tell (almost) all interview with Ariel Helwani, and the release of ten people from the AEW & ROH rosters.

Kingston kept his focus on the latter rather than the former when talking about them with Adrian Hernandez:

“You know what I’m more concerned about, I’m not going to front, are the people that lost their jobs. Honestly, that’s what I’m more worried about. I’m more worried about Dasha [Kuret] and Anthony Henry and Stu Grayson. Sorry if I didn’t mention your name, no disrespect, but I’m more worried about them. My heart goes out to them. I know how it feels to lose a job. A job. Wrestling or not, it’s still a job. That’s how you feed yourself and your family. “My heart goes out to them. That’s what I’m more concerned about than what Phil [Brooks, CM Punk’s real name] said because the people that got let go did work for us and now they have to find another way to make ends meet and that’s what concerns me more. Whether I knew them — because some I knew very well, some I didn’t — my heart goes out to them. I’m not saying it’s right, I’m not saying it’s wrong. What I am saying, it’s the business. People get hired and fired daily.”

As he’s no longer on Twitter/X, Eddie says he heard about Punk’s interview with Ariel Helwani via texts from friends and co-workers. Hernandez asked him to respond to some of the former AEW World champ’s specific comments about Tony Khan and AEW’s approach to the business, and Kingston responded:

“And? I don’t give a fuck. He don’t work for us [laughs]. Honestly, I’m not even mad. If it sounds like I’m mad, it’s just the way I talk. But no, I don’t care. I know other people do, but I really don’t give a fuck because he doesn’t work for AEW. That’s the way I look at it. If he worked for AEW and did that, then I might feel a certain way for a little bit. Then I would just let it go and go, ‘Well, that’s Phil being Phil. Can’t control him. That’s his thing.’ He ain’t me and I ain’t him. But he doesn’t [work for AEW]. So I don’t care what he does.”

In another interview with Hernandez after Punk and AEW parted ways last year, Kingston acknowledged he didn’t like Punk. He also said he wished things had gone differently as Punk helped the company — but that he didn’t care what Punk did now that he’s gone.

Can’t say the Mad King isn’t consistent. You can watch his latest conversation with Adrian Hernandez in its entirety here.