Dynamite airs tonight (April 3) with a live show from DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. This is the fifth episode of Dynamite during the seven week build towards Dynasty, which takes place on April 21.

Tony Khan has a Mercedes Moné problem on his hands

AEW made a big splash over the last five weeks by bringing in top worldwide stars Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and Mercedes Moné. Ospreay and Okada wrestled several matches right out of the gate for AEW, and it was instantly clear why they received all the hype surrounding their arrival.

Mercedes’ roll out has proceeded at a much slower pace, presumably because her debut match for AEW is being held off for a pay-per-view event. As a result, she has been tasked with doing a whole lot of talking over the last three weeks on Dynamite. That’s not her strong suit, which was quite evident during her role last week as a special guest commentator. That one was a swing and miss, and AEW should probably not repeat that mistake again.

Counting tonight, there are three episodes of Dynamite left before the Dynasty PPV. If Tony Khan really is a boss, then it’s up to him to solve this problem on what to do with Mercedes on TV until she finally gets to do what she’s great at, which is wrestle.

Part of the issue is that all we really know about Moné’s current direction is her interest in the TBS Championship. However, current champion Julia Hart is already booked in a title match with Willow Nightingale at Dynasty, which means Mercedes will have to find someone else to fight if the idea is for her AEW debut match to take place that same night.

Will another member of the women’s roster step up tonight and confront Mercedes for a match at Dynasty? How about Serena Deeb? She talked a big game a few weeks back about punishing any AEW newcomers who think they are hot shit.

We’ll have to see tonight if AEW can find a better way to use Mercedes on screen, because up to this point her rollout has fallen short of what has already been delivered by Okada and Ospreay.

Tonight’s lineup

Thunder Rosa vs. Mariah May is booked tonight in a match where the winner earns a future title shot against AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm. Rosa and May have yet to lose an AEW singles match in 2024, so something’s got to give here. Rosa appears to be the favorite, given the story of how she is chasing the belt that she never lost.

Matthew & Nicholas Jackson vs. Trent Beretta & Orange Cassidy is scheduled for tonight in the Final Four of the AEW world tag team championship tournament. It sure looks like we’re headed to a final match of Young Bucks vs. FTR, so I expect the EVPs will find a way to get the job done tonight, even if that means resorting to low blows and other underhanded corporate tactics.

There will be “A Battle of Wills” tonight when Will Ospreay goes one-on-one with Will “Powerhouse” Hobbs. The fans will no doubt be in Will’s corner for this one and loudly chanting his name. Will the rest of the Don Callis family be cool with it if Ospreay beats Hobbs and shows that he’s the most talented member of the group? Or is it time for Ospreay to finally exit the group after weeks of fighting his own stablemates? How will Bryan Danielson factor into this one, if at all?

Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland have a contract signing tonight ahead of their AEW world championship match at Dynasty. Which one of these guys will come up with a more successful scheme for taking out the other one during tonight’s segment?

Chris Jericho offered to mentor FTW Champion HOOK last week, but this week the old man is calling him out. It’s not clear where this one is going just yet.

Speaking of old men, tonight’s card also features Daddy Ass vs. Jay White. Bullet Club Gold invaded Daddy’s house last week and ran away like cowards when he arrived home, so Ass is now looking for some payback on their leader. The Acclaimed will try to keep things fair by neutralizing the Ass Boys during this bout, which is presumably setting up for an AEW world trios championship match at Dynasty.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- PAC is looking to cause trouble for AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada. He should probably ramp those efforts up tonight, given that Dynasty is only a few weeks away.

- Eddie Kingston defends the ROH world championship against Mark Briscoe this Friday night at Supercard of Honor, so I expect that match will be promoted in some form on tonight’s broadcast of Dynamite.

- Is Christian Cage ready to show his face on AEW TV again after losing the TNT championship to Adam Copeland a couple weeks ago?

- Is Wardlow okay with Adam Cole reassigning him as the musclehead who is primarily in the Undisputed Kingdom to make sure the rest of the members retain their belts?

- Will any wrestlers take a veiled shot at WWE star CM Punk after he suggested that AEW is “not a real business” and isn’t focused on selling tickets or making money?

- This weekend’s episode of Collision is also being taped tonight, so perhaps some Collision guys like House of Black will have a cameo on Dynamite.

- Is there cause for concern after several wrestlers were released by AEW earlier this week?

- Where the f*** is Miro?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?