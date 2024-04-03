AEW Dynamite results, live blog (April 3, 2024): A Battle of Wills

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight (April 3) at 8 pm ET on TBS.

This week’s episode comes our way from Worcester, Massachusetts’ DCU Center.

Will Ospreay continues to get ready for his PPV showdown with Bryan Danielson by facing another Callis Family member in Powerhouse Hobbs, as Samoa Joe & Swerve Strickland sign the contract for their match at Dynasty for Joe’s AEW World championship.

Plus, The Young Bucks and Best Friends battle for a spot in April 21’s AEW World Tag Title match, the Bang Bang Scissor Gang explosion brings us Daddy Ass vs. Jay White, Thunder Rosa tries to claim a shot at the AEW Women’s belt when she takes on Timeless Toni Storm’s protege/doppleganger Mariah May, Chris Jericho calls out HOOK one week after offering to mentor him... and more!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR APRIL 2