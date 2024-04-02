Slim J, Anthony Henry react to their AEW releases

Outside of what we heard when the list of names was reported last night (that they were result of a roster evaluation done to benefit the company & talent, are effective immediately with no non-compete period, and that it’s unclear if more will follow), there hasn’t been much reported about the first mass talent release in AEW’s five year history.

The first reactions from talent who were cut give us a little more insight into their particular circumstances, including that neither was expect the news on April 1.

38 year old Slim J — who was at one point a member of the Trustbusters faction with another released wrestler, Parker Boudreaux, and primarily wrestled on AEW’s defunct Dark YouTube shows and in Ring of Honor — said the following in a series of posts on X/Twitter:

I'm grateful for the opportunity to have worked for AEW. Unfortunately yesterday was no April fools joke. I appreciate @AriyaDaivari for always bringing my name up and believing in me. @CapriceColeman you always put me over. As did @WilliamBehrens Thank you — The Real Slim J (@tadpoleslimj) April 2, 2024

I’m grateful for the opportunity to have worked for AEW. Unfortunately yesterday was no April fools joke. I appreciate @AriyaDaivari for always bringing my name up and believing in me. @CapriceColeman you always put me over. As did @WilliamBehrens Thank you Thank you to the fans that supported me. My gimmick was trash. I get that. I knew that. My work wasn’t though. I worked my shoot job through both contracts with AEW. My role there was to act rich. I’ve always been far from that in real life. Promise that. All I wanted to do once I was signed. Was to get my wife and daughter out of the shit hole we live in. They’re my everything by far.i failed. Does it mean I quit. Not at all. Mouths to feed and I’m broke asf. So I’m looking for a second, second job. Stop sleeping on me.

Anthony Henry was released while sidelined with a broken jaw he suffered while wrestling on an independent show last month, which led to he & his WorkHorsemen partner JD Drake being unavailable for AEW’s Tag Title Tournament. The 40 year old, who was released by WWE in 2021 after a brief stint in NXT as “Asher Hale”, tweeted that he’s unsure if he’ll continue wrestling after his latest setback:

The amount of support I am receiving during this very difficult time is amazing, and I appreciate all of it.



I don't know what is next for me. I don't know if wrestling is something I still want to pursue. I am devastated.



Regarsless, I am always a #workhorsemen — Anthony Henry- A Workhorseman (@Antnyhenry) April 2, 2024

The amount of support I am receiving during this very difficult time is amazing, and I appreciate all of it. I don’t know what is next for me. I don’t know if wrestling is something I still want to pursue. I am devastated. Regarsless, I am always a #workhorsemen

Please join us in wishing Slim, Anthony, and everyone who lost their job the best in whatever comes next for them.