After a week off, Collision’s viewers increase but rating dips

The numbers are in for the Mar. 30 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to Wrestlenomics, Collision was watched by a total audience of 458,000 and did a .11 rating among 18-49 year olds. There was no new episode of the show the previous Saturday, but the viewership was up 17% from Mar. 16. The demo number was down 8% for the last Collision, however.

Competition was a factor, as the show was airing opposite the quarterfinals of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament — aka the Elite Eight. Per SportsMediaWatch, the two games that were on TBS and TruTV Saturday night (UConn vs. Gonzaga and Alabama vs. Clemson) averaged 7.14 million viewers and a 3.4 rating in the demo. Collision was also up against the UConn/Duke clash in the third round or Sweet Sixteen of the Women’s Tournament. That game was watched by 1.98 million and did a 1.1 rating on ESPN.

There were also two nationally televised pro games on NBA TV, but numbers for those — or information on where AEW landed in comparison to non-sports programming — were available as of this writing.

AEW will miss the Men’s Final Four this Saturday, but only because TNT is pre-empting them until after their coverage of the games. Collision likely won’t be on at the same time as night one of WrestleMania 40, but even sharing a day with WWE is usually rough for the show’s numbers.

We’ll see how that episode does. In the meantime, here’s a look at each Collision’s viewership and demo rating since the show premiered:

* Aired on a Friday

