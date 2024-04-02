After a week off, Collision’s viewers increase but rating dips

The numbers are in for the Mar. 30 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.
According to Wrestlenomics, Collision was watched by a total audience of 458,000 and did a .11 rating among 18-49 year olds. There was no new episode of the show the previous Saturday, but the viewership was up 17% from Mar. 16. The demo number was down 8% for the last Collision, however.
Competition was a factor, as the show was airing opposite the quarterfinals of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament — aka the Elite Eight. Per SportsMediaWatch, the two games that were on TBS and TruTV Saturday night (UConn vs. Gonzaga and Alabama vs. Clemson) averaged 7.14 million viewers and a 3.4 rating in the demo. Collision was also up against the UConn/Duke clash in the third round or Sweet Sixteen of the Women’s Tournament. That game was watched by 1.98 million and did a 1.1 rating on ESPN.
There were also two nationally televised pro games on NBA TV, but numbers for those — or information on where AEW landed in comparison to non-sports programming — were available as of this writing.
AEW will miss the Men’s Final Four this Saturday, but only because TNT is pre-empting them until after their coverage of the games. Collision likely won’t be on at the same time as night one of WrestleMania 40, but even sharing a day with WWE is usually rough for the show’s numbers.
We’ll see how that episode does. In the meantime, here’s a look at each Collision’s viewership and demo rating since the show premiered:
- June 17, 2023 - 816K / .33
- June 24 - 595K / .21
- July 1 - 452K / .13
- July 8 - 580K / .21
- July 15 - 579K / .20
- July 22 - 618K / .18
- July 29 - 739K / .27
- Aug. 5 - 417K / .13
- Aug. 12 - 476K / .17
- Aug. 19 - 482K / .17
- Aug. 26 - 552K / .16
- Sept. 2 - 345K / .11
- Sept. 9 - 476K / .15
- Sept. 16 - 467K / .15
- Sept. 23 - 562K / .18
- Sept. 30 - 328K / .08
- Oct. 7 - 353K / .09
- Oct. 14 - 504K / .14
- Oct. 21 - 518K / .16
- Oct. 28 - 472K / .13
- Nov. 4 - 366K / .09
- Nov. 11 - 396K / .11
- Nov. 18* - 270K / .08
- Nov. 25 - 317K / .09
- Dec. 2 - 451K / .14
- Dec. 9 - 455K / .14
- Dec. 16 - 457K / .15
- Dec. 23 - 489K / .16
- Jan. 6, 2024 - 402K / .13
- Jan. 13 - 400K / .10
- Jan. 20 - 441K / .12
- Jan. 27 - 300K / .06
- Feb. 3 - 404K / .12
- Feb. 10 - 491K / .15
- Feb. 24 - 385K / .11
- Mar. 2 - 455K / .13
- Mar. 9 - 427K / .13
- Mar. 16 - 393K / .12
- Mar. 30 - 458K / .11
* Aired on a Friday
For complete results from the latest Collision, check out our live blog here. To read a recap & review of the show, click here.
