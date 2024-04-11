Tony Khan is thrilled after WWE star CM Punk draws a big rating for AEW Dynamite

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Apr. 10) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite netted 819,000 viewers and a 0.30 rating with the 18-49 year old demographic. This is a decent step up from last week’s viewership of 747K, and a huge increase over last week’s 0.23 rating in the key demo. The demo rating is also higher than what Dynamite drew one year ago (0.28) at this time.

The big hook for this episode was the security camera footage of the backstage fight between CM Punk and Jack Perry at All In. Given that Dynamite’s demo rating jumped up from its lowest number in years to a tie for its second best in 2024, Tony Khan is thrilled about the results:

Just got the great news from @TBSNetwork:

Last night Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, up 29% from last week, + up 17% over prior 6 week average! Thank you all watching AEW Wednesdays! See you at a stacked TBS wrestling show Wed in Indy + Rampaging & Colliding this weekend on TNT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 11, 2024

It looks like Khan believes these numbers validate his decision to air the Punk/Perry fight footage on Dynamite, so perhaps more rating stunts will be on the way. In the meantime, please let me know in the comments below if you think these numbers justify what I previously called a “really dumb decision” on Khan’s part.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW Dynamite viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

