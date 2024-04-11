AEW recently began describing itself as “where the best wrestle.” And while that may not have been evident on this week’s episode of Dynamite, we’ll get a much better idea of what that looks like next week (Apr. 17) when Will Ospreay steps back in the ring for another must-see match. He’s competing against Claudio Castagnoli for the first time ever, and it’s not hyperbole to say it’s a battle of two of the best wrestlers in the world today.

Here is AEW President Tony Khan airing backstage footage making it official on social media:

Ospreay is scheduled for a dream match against Bryan Danielson on Apr. 21 at the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. Claudio and Bryan are stablemates in the Blackpool Combat Club, so there’s potential for things to explode into violence after the match is over if both the BCC and Ospreay’s Don Callis family mates decide to crash the ring.

This bout joins the Dynamite lineup that also includes a mixed tag team match of Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale vs. Brody King & Julia Hart, though that match could be in jeopardy based on this week’s Rampage spoilers.

How hyped are you to see Ospreay vs. Castagnoli on Dynamite next week, Cagesiders?