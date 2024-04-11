It sounds like people in AEW are ‘really frustrated’ with Tony Khan’s bad decision on CM Punk

AEW President Tony Khan really did use this week’s episode of Dynamite to air the security camera footage of the backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry at All In, and it’s easy to see why so many people think Tony made a very dumb decision.

Wrestling fans on the internet aren’t the only people who think Khan’s strategy backfired. Based on what Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer heard, there are people in AEW who are really frustrated with Khan’s decision-making in regards to Punk:

“As soon as Tony did that, then I started hearing from people, and it was people who were just really frustrated going like now it’s back, the whole thing is back...people have been made to look bad now and they can’t answer back. It opened up a wound that needed to be closed. They need to move past this. This doesn’t do AEW any good. If I’m Punk, I’m laughing about it.”

That brings me to Tony Schiavone, who I suspect might be one of the AEW people frustrated with Khan’s decision. The header picture on this post is Tony Schiavone’s reaction right after the segment ended. Taz and Excalibur were discussing the Young Bucks’ segment, while Schiavone said nothing and seemingly tried to distance himself from it as much as possible.

Here’s what Schiavone looked like beforehand, once again being silent as the other commentators were throwing to the Young Bucks’ segment:

That looks like the face of a man who has seen this shit before and wants nothing to do with it again.

But maybe I’m reading too much into a couple of pictures and his body language, so you can let me know in the comments below what you make of this whole thing, Cagesiders.