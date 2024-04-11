AEW announces full PPV schedule for 2024, including events on back-to-back weekends

AEW’s pay-per-view (PPV) business is very profitable for the company, so it wasn’t much of a surprise when President Tony Khan talked about expanding the total number of PPV events in 2024.

With that in mind, the company officially posted its PPV schedule for the remainder of 2024, and it turns out that this month’s Dynasty show is the only new event compared to 2023.

Here’s what the AEW PPV calendar looks like for the rest of the year:

Following AEW’s biggest pay-per-view schedule in company history last year and the record-breaking success of the recent AEW: Revolution, AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative @TonyKhan today announced the remaining dates and locations for this year’s events pic.twitter.com/0T3aX1w8JB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 11, 2024

The are eight remaining PPV events in 2024, following last month’s Revolution card:

April 21: Dynasty (St. Louis, MO)

May 26: Double or Nothing (Las Vegas, NV)

June 30: Forbidden Door (Long Island, NY)

Aug. 25: All In (London, UK)

Sept. 1: All Out (Chicago, IL)

Oct. 12: WrestleDream (Tacoma, WA)

Nov. 23: Full Gear (Newark, NJ)

Dec. 28: Worlds End (Orlando, FL)

The schedule shows that AEW is once again running PPV events on consecutive Sundays, with All In: London taking place on Aug. 25 and All Out one week later on Sept. 1. I don’t know why Tony Khan still thinks this is a good idea; All Out had the lowest PPV buyrate for AEW in 2023, given its close proximity to the much-hyped All In event.

It’s also worth noting that June’s Forbidden Door event will not take place at NYC’s Arthur Ashe Stadium, as initially rumored. NJPW says it’s instead happening at the UBS Arena on Long Island.

Forbidden Door returns June 30!



The UBS Arena on Long Island hosts #ForbiddenDoor in 2024!



Stay tuned for much more information to come....#AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/xpDmYgEl0Z — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 11, 2024

What are your takeaways from AEW’s official PPV schedule for the remainder of 2024? Let me know in the comments below, Cagesiders.