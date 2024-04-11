Tony Khan made a really dumb decision on the AEW backstage fight footage of CM Punk and Jack Perry

Going into last night’s Dynamite, a lot of wrestling fans thought it sounded like a very bad idea for Tony Khan to use his TV show as a platform to air the security camera footage of the backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry from last year’s All In: London event. That instinct proved to be correct; once the footage was done playing, it was easy to notice from the CM Punk chants in the arena that Khan’s strategy backfired, assuming he meant to expose Punk as a liar.

This is normally the part where I would embed a clip of the footage for you to check out yourself, but AEW keeps striking these clips down from the internet, which probably only reinforces my point.

First, I should be clear that I am not defending Punk’s conduct in the footage. He’s the physical aggressor and comes off as an immature, unprofessional jerk. If CM really believes that he did the responsible thing in how he dealt with Perry, then the most generous thing I can say about Punk is that he’s delusional. Being a pro wrestler is a real job, and if wrestlers want to be taken seriously in that way and not looked down upon as a carny sideshow, then they can’t go around fighting their colleagues behind the curtain when it’s not part of the scripted show. There’s nothing responsible or professional about Punk’s behavior.

That being said, the footage doesn’t show Punk to be a liar, at least not based on his side of the story that he gave in last week’s interview with Ariel Helwani. Punk was a little more aggressive in the footage than he let on in the interview, but the footage isn’t too far off from what he said, and it’s also pretty close to what reputable outlets reported about it at the time. If Khan wanted to air this footage to effectively fight back against Punk’s comments, there needed to be a significant difference between Punk’s account and the actual footage itself that was favorable for AEW. That simply wasn’t the case. There was also nothing evident for why Tony Khan might fear for his life based on the footage.

If Khan’s motivation for airing the footage was less about Punk and more about increasing Dynamite ratings and the Dynasty pay-per-view buy rate, then maybe it doesn’t matter that Punk was not exposed as a liar. We’ll find out later today what kind of a boost this gave to the TV ratings, and there should certainly be an increase. As far as the rematch between Young Bucks and FTR at Dynasty, I think the match does need a better hook than just two great teams trying to once again prove which one is best. The security camera angle provided a hook for that, given the Bucks’ bullshit heel excuse for why the All In backstage fight distracted them from being able to perform in the ring against FTR on that night.

But even if ratings go up for this one episode and there is a little more interest in Dynasty coming out of this angle, is it really worth it if the cost of doing so is to make the company look bush league? Is it really worth it for a one week ratings increase and a little more interest in Dynasty if the cost of doing so it to frustrate many of the people backstage who just want to move past this nonsense instead of rehashing it, especially when the star of the footage isn’t even working in AEW any more?

In some sense, I’m glad that Tony Khan aired the footage of the Punk/Perry fight, because like many wrestling fans, of course I wanted to see what went down between them that led to CM’s firing. Similarly, I’d love to see a video of what happened backstage between Punk and The Elite at Brawl Out.

However, I just don’t see how this helps AEW as a company, aside from maybe a one week ratings bump for Dynamite. It seems to me that Tony Khan made a very dumb decision here, probably because he was desperate to get those ratings up. It might be Mission Accomplished on that front for one week, but CM Punk is probably laughing his ass off given the overall negative reaction towards AEW in the aftermath, which can be summed up in this post on social media by Shawn Spears:

Now that you’ve had more time to digest what happened last night on Dynamite, what do you make of the actual fight footage itself and Tony Khan’s decision to air it? Let me know in the comments below, Cagesiders.