AEW rolled into Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (April 12) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for the card on Friday night’s show. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Orange Cassidy defeated Alex Reynolds with the Orange Punch. Afterwards, Renee Paquette asked Orange about Trent Beretta turning on him. Trent and Chuck Taylor showed up before he could answer, with Taylor not yet picking a side between them.

Julia Hart retained the TBS championship with a roll up win over Leyla Hirsch in an Open House match. This was Leyla’s first AEW match in over two years. Even though Julia won, she “injured her shoulder legit at some point in the match, we don’t know how serious it is.”

On commentary, Chris Jericho said he’s going to talk to Taz about the situation with HOOK on Collision.

Zak Knight defeated Angelo Parker. This was Knight’s in-ring debut with AEW. Saraya and Harley Cameron were ringside for the match but ejected by the referee after trying to interfere.

Jay White defeated Matt Sydal with the Blade Runner. After the match was over, White challenged Anthony Bowens to a singles match, presumably for next week’s Dynamite.

Do you plan to check out AEW Rampage Friday night in its regular time slot at 10 pm ET on TNT?