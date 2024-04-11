AEW Dynamite recap & reactions (Apr. 10, 2024): CM Punk fight footage ratings stunt

AEW Dynamite (Apr. 10, 2024) emanated from Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV. The show featured the Young Bucks airing fight footage of CM Punk from All In, Swerve Strickland being a thorn in the side of Samoa Joe, Chris Jericho flashing an insecure ego, and more.

Catch up on all the details with the excellent play-by-play from Claire Elizabeth.

CM Punk fight footage

AEW teased showing the fight footage from CM Punk backstage at All In, and they honored their word. It was no bluff. Punk looked like a clown instigating a skirmish with Jack Perry when there was never any need for it to occur in the first place. I’d love to add that clip in this recap, however, it appears to be stricken from the internet due to copyright claims. AEW didn’t even include the footage on the YouTube video for the segment. Trying to hide it seems more bush league than the act of showing it in the first place.

To summarize from my point of view, the footage was without audio. It appeared to be in the gorilla position area. Punk made the effort to confront Perry. Words were exchanged. Perry didn’t look aggressive at all. As Perry put his hands in his own hair, that’s when Punk shoved him and went for a front chokehold. Bodies swarmed to break it up, and Punk threw a few punches.

There is plenty of debate to be had regarding if the juice was worth the squeeze to show the footage, if anyone looked better as a result, if anyone looked worse, and so forth. That discussion is for another time. Dynamite is a wrestling show after all, so I’m going to focus on the storyline aspects.

Even though the Punk footage was a ratings stunt, I thought AEW handled it creatively in terms of weaving a story to promote the PPV match between the Young Bucks and FTR for the world tag team title at Dynasty on April 21. The Bucks played it off as claiming Punk’s antics were a distraction, which led to them losing to FTR at All In. They even went so far to wonder if FTR (who are friends with Punk) were behind the scheme in the first place to gain an advantage. The Bucks had to restore order as EVPs, and that threw them off their game for the big match. The Bucks acknowledged defeat at All In, but they believed the record books should have an asterisk. Yeah, the Bucks are full of baloney, however, their excuse is valid enough to draw doubt about the result. And that adds fuel to the fire for seeing a rematch.

If there was any concern about the Bucks coming off as babyfaces to the AEW faithful over the Punk footage, FTR squashed that notion. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler took over the ring in the very next segment for an ‘impromptu’ response. They played to the other side of the fence about airing the footage. FTR wondered why AEW was even broadcasting it and what they hoped to accomplish by doing so. FTR wanted to move on from the incident. They continued to hammer home all the terrible behavior from the Bucks as EVPs. FTR closed with a rah-rah speech about building this company for a better future of professional wrestling.

AEW posted video of the full promos, minus the Punk footage.

Airing the Punk footage is what it is. Time will tell if it paid off in increased television viewership. I thought AEW really dropped the ball in one aspect. This was their chance to hook new viewers, and they didn’t do squat to promote something big for the next segment. There was no reason for newcomers to stick around. Excalibur went to commercial saying more show is on the way. The segment upon return was a promo from Will Ospreay. Nothing against Bruv. I think AEW would have been better served to put on a badass match instead. Hype it up throughout the show, promote it when heading into commercial after the FTR promo, then deliver a banging fight.

That wasn’t the end of the Young Bucks and FTR on Dynamite. They also had a physical confrontation.

Kauchika Okada made easy work of Cristiano Argento. The Rainmaker didn’t even break a sweat to win via his signature ripcord lariat. Okada accepted PAC’s challenge for the Continental Championship at Dynasty. PAC paced on stage with Bastard energy, then he stomped to the ring for a fight. The Bucks attacked PAC from behind. FTR ran in for the save, but the Elite stood tall with superkicks and chair shots.

It should be noted that chants of CM Punk rained down on the Bucks for a brief moment. I didn’t see any reason to cheer for Punk on this evening at an AEW show, so it gave me flashbacks of Bret Hart’s epic promo rant of fans rooting for the bad guy. Parting thought on the matter is that CM Punk screwed CM Punk.

Samoa Joe looks weak

The show opened with Samoa Joe entering for his match against Dustin Rhodes. The stakes were an eliminator contest for Rhodes to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship. That bout didn’t end up taking place until the main event, because Swerve Strickland ambushed Joe on stage. The mogul speared Joe through a table.

It took about an hour for AEW’s scoopsters to relay information that Joe would be medically cleared for the eliminator match. Rhodes was fired up. He had nothing to lose and everything to gain.

STILL TO COME Dustin Rhodes says he has nothing to lose as he faces Samoa Joe in a #AEW World Title Eliminator Match.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@dustinrhodes pic.twitter.com/CwTYP9cBAG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 11, 2024

Main event time. Rhodes started strong, then Joe busted him open by smashing into the ring post. Dustin rallied with a sweet Code Red. On the outside, Rhodes sent Joe crashing into the ring post as payback. The logic of the storytelling fell apart from there. Rhodes grabbed the world title belt with bad intentions to use as a foreign object. Referee Paul Turner talked him out of it. Despite the lapse in judgement, Rhodes still shocked Joe with a Cross Rhodes. 1, 2, kick out by the champ. Joe snapped back with a punishing STO out of the corner.

Joe leaned into his bag of tricks to cheat for victory. He grabbed the steel chain, which he brought as a message to Swerve. The ref confiscated the goods, then Joe executed his ruse to hit Rhodes with the title belt. Bing bang, match over.

Afterward, Joe choked Rhodes to inflict pain for the peasant uprising to the king. Swerve ran in from behind to kick Joe and punch him with the chain. Bodies swarmed to separate the rivals, and Swerve stood tall holding the gold as Prince Nana danced in the background.

Well, thumbs down on that attempt at storytelling. The wrestling action was fine for a legends effort from Rhodes. The glaring problem of idiocy was Rhodes with the desire to attack with the title belt in direct vision of the referee. Rhodes talked such a good game about this challenge meaning so much. It made no sense that he would throw away the opportunity like that. This match wasn’t even particularly violent enough to warrant that type of rage from Rhodes to the point that he loses his wits. On top of that, the opening attack from Swerve served no purpose for this match. Joe didn’t seem to be affected at all. AEW failed to treat the medical situation with any urgency. It took way too long for an official update during the show. They could have milked the drama more in that regard.

Worst of all is that Joe looked weak by cheating to win. Joe should be peaking as the ultimate destroyer heading into the PPV, which in turn makes it that much more impressive for Swerve to dethrone the champ.

Adam Copeland’s friends and enemies

Adam Copeland was a busy man on Dynamite. Not only did he have a TNT Championship defense, but also friends and enemies were orbiting around him.

First things first. Copeland had a dance with Pentagon with the TNT title on the line. It was an evenly-matched affair for much of the contest. Penta surged toward the end thanks to Alex Abrahantes sacrificing himself. After Penta was brutally powerslammed on the apron, Abrahantes shoved his client out of the way and took a spear on the floor. Pentagon rallied for an avalanche Code Red.

Copeland kicked out, so the luchador snapped his arm. Kick out again by the champ. Pentagon went to finish for the package piledriver, however, Copeland escaped before execution. Cope ran the ropes on one end, and Penta risked a springboard attack on the other end. Boom! Copeland speared Pentagon out of the air to win the match.

That was a hard-fought contest with an electric finish. Copeland and Pentagon rumbled for over 20 minutes with equal parts physicality and athleticism. Heck, Copeland broke out some lucha libre moves. The climax made Penta look strong, but Copeland looked even stronger. Even though the closing spear was a little convoluted to justify Pentagon in the air, it was still a cool spot.

Business picked up after the match. Lights out, lights on. Julia Hart was in the ring as a distraction for Brody King to attack Copeland. Willow Nightingale rumbled in for the save. She even stepped up to King until Copeland was able to clear the ring.

Backstage, Mark Briscoe and Eddie Kingston were charged up to fight House of Black with Copeland at Dynasty. Despite Briscoe winning the ROH World Championship from Kingston, there was no ill will. They had Copeland’s back, but Cope wasn’t keen on waiting for the PPV. He proposed a mixed tag match next week. AEW booked Copeland & Willow versus King & Hart. This video is worth watching for Stokely Hathaway’s suggestion of giving Willow a TNT title shot and trying to apologize to Kingston. Not to mention Copeland naming his trios team the Rated Chicken Hawks.

Julia Hart sent a message for Willow via spooky vignette. She will peel back the mask to show Willow carries more than smiles and rainbows in her soul. This video is worth watching for the interesting visuals.

There were a lot of moving parts in Copeland’s world on Dynamite, and I thought they all meshed well together transitioning between stories. The mixed tag match should be a fun placeholder of time heading into the PPV.

Let’s jam through the rest of Dynamite.

Bruv grinding. Will Ospreay responded to criticism from Triple H about him signing with AEW as a signal that he is afraid of the WWE grind. Ospreay travels from the UK to the USA every week. He’s all about hard work. Ospreay also threw in a shot at Triple H getting his spot with help from marrying a McMahon. When Ospreay turned his attention to the upcoming match against Bryan Danielson, that’s when the promo shined. He fired up with passion in anticipation of showing why he is the ace of AEW.

Will Ospreay’s match with Bryan Danielson at #AEWDynasty is a little over a week away. What’s on the billy goat’s mind?



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@WillOspreay | @BryanDanielson pic.twitter.com/0yD7X4m1Zz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 11, 2024

The first half of Ospreay’s promo was out of place, in my opinion. I wasn’t even aware of Triple H’s comments, so it left me wondering why bring attention to it on television, especially when there is no payoff for AEW. The second half had me eager for the PPV bout. Ospreay’s charisma is on another level.

Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, & Anthony Ogogo defeated Chris Jericho, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata. This match had an odd angle of Jericho’s insecurity. He took charge of the team meeting dictating a game plan. It was like he treated Shibata as a rookie. Shibata noticed the attitude, so Hook smoothed it over. Come for the story context, stay for Shibata communicating via phone translator.

When it came time for the match, the game plan quickly fell apart when Shibata tagged himself in on Jericho. The action progressed with Hook in trouble. An awesome German suplex to Taylor opened space for the hot tag. Hook was probably going to slap hands with Jericho, however, El Ocho was distracted on the apron jacking his jaw with Ogogo. Shibata was in instead. Friendly fire from Shibata booted Jericho off the apron. When Shibata reached out for a tag, Jericho pulled Hook off the apron. As Jericho and Hook argued on the floor, Shibata slapped on a sleeper to Moriarty. Taylor came in for a stiff punch to break the hold. Moriarty slammed Shibata to finish for victory. Jericho and Hook had been arguing the whole time as Shibata was hung out to dry. Hook was annoyed at his mentor’s selfishness and ordered Jericho to leave.

Well, that was certainly an unexpected turn of events. Jericho’s position was weird for the story, but that doesn’t mean it’s a negative thing. This had potential to go down the crapper, however, Hook saved it by sticking with Shibata. After questioning Jericho’s shadiness when they first teamed up, Hook would have looked like an idiot to continue this relationship. That’s why I appreciate Hook doing the smart thing here. Three cheers for logic!

As for Shane Taylor Promotions, this is a huge win. They already have credibility in the ring. What they lack is success. Sure, it was a bit handicapped without Jericho and Hook paying attention, but pinning Shibata is never an easy feat.

Champagne toast. Toni Storm invited Thunder Rosa for a little bit of the bubbly to promote the women’s world title match at Dynasty. Before any words were uttered, Storm threw the beverage in Thunder’s face and pummeled her adversary. Deonna Purrazzo arrived as savior, but Thunder pushed her away. Purrazzo said nuts to that and left Thunder to fend for herself. Commentary brought forth the idea that Thunder was blinded and didn’t realize Purrazzo helped.

Per the request of the #AEW World Women's Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm, it's time for the Charleston Championship Champagne Toast!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!#TimelessToniStorm | @ThunderRosa22 | @DeonnaPurrazzo pic.twitter.com/aHihCB2NE1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 11, 2024

This episode had a lot of talking. That is what helped make this quick segment so much fun. I was fully expecting more chatter, but nope. Storm caught me completely off guard with her aggressive antics, and it was quite amusing.

Mariah May defeated Anna Jay. Jay was rocking at the end with several near falls. When she lifted May into a Gory Special position, May countered with a roll-up to sneak out the victory. Afterward, Anna slapped on a Queen Slayer choke out of anger. Mina Shirakawa made a surprise appearance for the save. She mentored May in Stardom. Shirakawa and May united for a champagne kiss.

May and Jay had a solid contest laying in their attacks. Jay looked strong despite defeat, and she needed that rebound in image to avoid chump status in the middle of a losing streak on television. May continues to be entertaining in the ring week after week. I don’t know the Stardom context for that champagne kiss, but I’ll roll with it for a lark. This was a night of shock TV, so why not that too.

Mercedes Moné ambushed. The CEO put over the skills of Julia Hart and Willow Nightingale in anticipation of challenging the TBS title winner at Double or Nothing on May 26. Lights out, lights on. Mercedes was attacked in the darkness.

"I'm a history maker, I'm a game changer"

- Mercedes Moné



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@MercedesVarnado pic.twitter.com/mxYA2gM46G — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 11, 2024

Ooh, a mystery! I’d have to guess that Hart and Willow are the leading candidates. They could have done it for themselves or in an effort to frame the other. Perhaps it was neither. As long as nobody did it for The Rock, the reveal should be interesting.

Notes: Renee Paquette passed along information that Orange Cassidy will wrestle on Rampage, and he will also address the betrayal from Trent Beretta.

Jay White was froggy for action on Rampage, but it won’t be against Billy Gunn.

Stud of the Show: Hook

Good golly, what a German suplex on Shane Taylor.

HOOK GOT THAT DOG IN HIM#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Xou9uWMkjK — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 11, 2024

Match of the Night: Adam Copeland vs. Pentagon

Copeland was impressive hanging with a different style and a different generation.

Grade: B-

There is a lot to pick apart from this episode. With all the shock value and questionable story decisions, I was still entertained at the end of the evening.

Share your thoughts about Dynamite. How do you rate it? What were your favorite moments from the show?