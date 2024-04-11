AEW/Stardom partnership heats up after May & Shirakawa kiss on Dynamite

It’s long been on the wish list for AEW diehards and women’s wrestling fans, and since Bushiroad ousted former Stardom boss Rossy Ogawa we’ve seen increased signs of a crossover between Stardom & AEW.

Now, after she worked an ROH taping last month, then did an angle with AEW Women’s champion Timeless Toni Storm & her old Club Venus teammate Mariah May at Stardom’s WrestleMania week show in Philadelphia, Mina Shirakawa made her Dynamite debut on April 10.

She came to the rescue when Anna Jay wasn’t happy about losing to May and slapped on a post-match Queenslayer. Mina then got some champagne left over from Storm’s previous segment to revive Mariah with, and when that didn’t bring her all the way back...

That kiss certainly did NOT MISS#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/EDMopibuJf — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 11, 2024

HLA is back.

Jokes aside, we do seem to be headed toward some sort of love triangle between Shirakawa, May & Storm. The Timeless One also shared a kiss with her protege before her match.

We’re not sure how this fits in, but we also learned last night that Toni will be facing two-time Stardom High Speed champ AZM on Collision this Saturday in a Title Eliminator.

This Saturday, 4/13

Highland Heights, KY

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT



AEW Women's World Title Eliminator

"Timeless" Toni Storm vs@azumikan1411



Before her title match at #AEWDynasty,

Timeless Toni collides vs rising young @wwr_stardom star AZM on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/LLBOlmKTlT — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 11, 2024

