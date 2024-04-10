Since the announcement last Saturday (actually early Sunday morning) on Collision that The Young Bucks would be showing previously unseen footage from backstage at All In: London, there’s been a ton of rumor and speculation about what exactly they’d show — and to what end.

Would it be the security cam footage of the altercation that got CM Punk fired and Jack Perry suspended/sent to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, or a bait-and-switch troll job? If the former, would it alter people’s opinion of the incident after Punk delivered his version of events (and more thoughts on AEW and owner Tony Khan) to Ariel Helwani a week-and-a-half ago? Whatever it was, would it advance The Bucks’ Tag title program with FTR for the upcoming Dynasty PPV or provide a storyline reason to bring Perry into their revamped Elite stable with Kazuchika Okada?

In typical Matthew & Nicholas Jackson-style, we got a countdown clock for the EVPs segment during the first match of the episode, Adam Copeland & Penta El Zero M’s TNT title match:

About 20 minutes after we first saw that graphic, we got a recap package of The Bucks’ history with Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler of FTR to take us into a commercial. Eventually, we went to Matthew & Nicholas sitting backstage in front of a monitor. The younger Jackson brother said that their upcoming match at Dynasty brought up some “old wounds”. His older brother then said there was an incident that happened right before their match in London.

This was the storyline tie-in, The Bucks speculated that maybe Punk’s friends FTR orchestrated the fight to distract them ahead of their match. There were plenty of real-world shots at Punk and references to the entire situation, including when Matthew calling for that to be edited out because “you can’t just spread rumors and bash someone on a public forum like this.”

Matthew & Nicholas Jackson breakdown their history with FTR.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@youngbucks pic.twitter.com/OehwC2qf6z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 11, 2024

When we eventually got to the footage, it was the real deal. We see Punk approach Perry, and the two have words (that we can’t hear, there was no audio) before Punk shoves the former Jungle Boy and grabs him in choke hold before Samoa Joe, Paul Turner, Jerry Lynn & Chris Hero separate them. Malakai Black walks off with Punk, and that’s about all we get.

Matthew then says the footage wasn’t the worst part about what happened last August. The worst part was that they were distracted on their big night, which brings it back to their rivalry with FTR.

We didn’t have to wait long for a response... Dax & Cash’s anyway. The served as the Voice of the Voiceless (and a bunch of people at AEW, we imagine) when they said they were sick and tired of hearing about a bunch of stuff from eight months ago. They’re also sick of hearing the EVPs talk about how without them people wouldn’t have jobs. Harwood said he didn’t even disagree — and got in a crack about how WWE treated them by saying that without AEW he’s probably still be shaving Cash’s back. The Bucks have stopped caring about the company, but they still do. And they’ll keep busting their asses for everyone who buys a ticket, including when they become the first three-time AEW World Tag champs by beating the Bucks at Dynasty on April 21.

Instant reaction, at least mine, is that the footage didn’t tell us anything we didn’t already know or surmise. The Bucks work around it was very Bucks and will generate reactions accordingly, and that whatever value this has in the long run will be from Dax’s promo.

But everyone is going to have a take. Start sharing yours below, and get complete results and coverage of everything on the April 10 AEW Dynamite here.