Mercedes Moné taken out by a mystery attacker on AEW Dynamite

Recently, Mercedes Moné confirmed on social media that her first match in AEW won’t take place until Double or Nothing in late May.

Whatever the reason for that is, the fact the question was asked confirms that fans are anxious to see the former Sasha Banks do something other than talk in her new promotion. They got to see her story move forward on Dynamite, but first Moné talked some more.

This time she did a sit-down interview with Alex Marvez. They discussed her debut in Vegas on Memorial Day weekend, and whether she’d rather see Julia Hart or Willow Nightingale leave Dynasty as TBS champion and head to Double or Nothing as her opponent. Before she could answer, however, the lights went down and Mercedes got laid out.

"I'm a history maker, I'm a game changer"

- Mercedes Moné



"I'm a history maker, I'm a game changer" - Mercedes Moné

Whodunnit? The lights going out is a House of Black gimmick; Hart & Brody King used it to attack Adam Copeland and bring Nightingale out for the save earlier on this show. But Willow’s shown some aggressive energy toward Moné over the past few weeks. And Nightingale’s partner & friend Kris Statlander has been the subject of turn speculation while in the midst of the implosion of her Best Friends stable.

